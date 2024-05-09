[Well-curated] Art at the beach, vinyl cafe and animation exhibition

Art Busan 2024 takes place from Thursday to Sunday at Bexco in Busan. (Art Busan) Art Busan 2024 takes place from Thursday to Sunday at Bexco in Busan. (Art Busan)

Enjoy art, beaches in Busan For those who plan to visit Busan this weekend and also happen to love art, Busan's largest art fair is not to be missed. The four-day art fair has returned, bringing together 129 galleries from 20 countries at Bexco. Special exhibitions such as “Herstory,” which highlights pioneering female contemporary artists in Asia and beyond are being held alongside the art fair. The participating galleries are offering works at a wide range of prices, introducing prominent and rising artists from at home and abroad. Kukje Gallery, Johyun Gallery, Gana Art, PKM Gallery, Hakgojae Gallery, Jason Haam and Tang Contemporary Art are among the galleries taking part in the annual fair.

"Burn The Rain 006" by Ahn Ji-san (Courtesy of Johyun Gallery) "Burn The Rain 006" by Ahn Ji-san (Courtesy of Johyun Gallery)

After visiting the art fair, take a stroll over to Haeundae Beach located near the convention center. The Busan Art Week guidebook is available at the fair and introduces art programs, as well as local restaurants and bars. The art fair runs through Sunday. Bexco 55 APEC-ro, Haeundae-gu, Busan

House of Vinyl Yeonhui (Hong Yoo/ The Korea Herald) House of Vinyl Yeonhui (Hong Yoo/ The Korea Herald)

Vinyl music and good coffee With rain forecast for this weekend, staying indoors with good music and a hot cup of tea or coffee is probably as good as it gets. And the House of Vinyl Yeonhui fits the bill. The spacious two-story cafe that plays tranquil music on vinyl is decorated with comfortable furniture perfect for unwinding.

House of Vinyl Yeonhui (House of Vinyl Yeonhui's Instagram) House of Vinyl Yeonhui (House of Vinyl Yeonhui's Instagram)

When creating the cafe, its owner imagined a retired old architect couple peacefully listening to music in a 1960s/1970s-style Parisian apartment. Employees at the cafe select music from a wall displaying a range of vinyl records. Unlike cafes that are often filled with noise and chatter, most customers come here to read in a tranquil environment. House of Vinyl offers coffee, tea, other drinks and desserts that range in price from 6,000 won to 13,000 won. House of Vinyl Yeonhui 17-43, Yeonhuimat-ro, Seodaemun-gu, Seoul

A poster for the Studio Ghibli -- Isao Takahata exhibition (Sejong Museum of Art) A poster for the Studio Ghibli -- Isao Takahata exhibition (Sejong Museum of Art)

World of animation If you are a fan of animations, the Sejong Museum of Art, located next to the Gwanghwamun Square, is presenting an exhibition that looks back on the history of Japanese anime. The exhibition featuring works from the master of Studio Ghibli, Isao Takahata, is running through Aug. 3. Takahata began his career in animation in 1959 and has directed works such as "The Great Adventure of Horus, Prince of the Sun," "Heidi, Girl of the Alps" and "Anne of Green Gables." After co-founding Studio Ghibli with Hayao Miyazaki and Toshio Suzuki in 1985, Takahata created feature-length animated films like "Pom Poko" and "The Tale of the Princess Kaguya." He is recognized as a pioneer in introducing digital technology and systematizing layouts in the animation production process. This exhibition is structured to follow Takahata's life, featuring an extensive collection of over 1,300 pieces of artwork and materials, including his handwritten production notes and storyboards, which are being revealed for the first time in Korea. Also, as this is Takahata's first overseas exhibition since his death in April 2018, visitors will be able to see previously unseen layouts. The exhibition is open daily from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Free guided tours are available at 11 a.m., 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. on weekdays. Studio Ghibli - Isao Takahata Exhibition Sejong Museum of Art 1, 2 Sejongdaero 175, Jongno-gu, Seoul

The Isao Takahata exhibition (Lee Jung-youn/The Korea Herald) The Isao Takahata exhibition (Lee Jung-youn/The Korea Herald)

The Isao Takahata exhibition (Lee Jung-youn/The Korea Herald) The Isao Takahata exhibition (Lee Jung-youn/The Korea Herald)