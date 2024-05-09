[Travel Bits] Festivals, sights across Korea

Spring blooms at Morning Calm

Spring blooms are at their peak at the Garden of Morning Calm in Gapyeong, Gyeonggi Province.

From plum blossoms and royal azaleas to tulips, daffodils and forsythias, enjoy the sprawling flower beds and shows, which are part of the festivities the garden is hosting through May 26. Flea markets will be held alongside magic shows to liven up the mood three days a week throughout the festival.

Admission is priced at 11,000 won for adults with discounts available for children, senior citizens and veterans. For more information, visit morningcalm.co.kr.

Jeju Hydrangea Festival

The Hydrangea Festival will run through June 16 at Hueree Park on Jeju Island.

Hydrangeas inside greenhouses and outside in gardens add to an ever more spring-like ambiance on the island. Different varieties, some of European origin, are on display, according to the park.

Admission costs 13,000 won for adults with discounts available for those younger and those participating in group tours. Pets must be kept on leashes. For more information about the available activities, visit hueree.com.

Guided Han River tours

Free tours making stops at historic sites near and around the Han River will run through November.

The tours will start at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. daily, with each tour lasting about two hours. Reservations must be made five days in advance for individuals and a month in advance for groups at visit-hangang.seoul.kr.

A text message will be sent when reservations are confirmed or if a tour is canceled. Each tour requires at least three participants, as well as good weather without rain or fine dust.

Jeju Folk Village

A tour of what it was like living on Jeju Island in the 19th century is available at Jeju Folk Village. Visitors can check out exhibits on "suseok" or rocks of artistic value that are often collected and spaces dedicated to crafts from woodwork to ceramics, alongside paintings.

Interactive experiences are available. Visitors can participate in activities like grinding grains with a millstone and play traditional games such as the board game "yutnori," or arrow tossing, called "tuho."

Admission is 15,000 won for adults with discounts available for minors and seniors. The village is open from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Check the latest at jejufolk.com.

Wonju Sogeumsan Grand Valley

Prepare yourself before looking down. The Sogeumsan Suspension Bridge in Wonju, Gangwon Province, is the longest and largest pedestrian bridge in Korea, running 200 meters, suspended across a canyon.

The Night of Light Show will take place at Sogeumsan, with a fountain show and installations dotting the mountain illuminated by a kaleidoscope of colors. The shows run through Oct. 27 on Saturdays, Sundays and the Chuseok holidays.

The Wonju Sogeumsan Grand Valley, open from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., has shows scheduled for only Saturday, Sunday and the Chuseok holiday until Oct. 27. Admission for ages 13 and above is 3,000 won. Find details at cms.wfmc.kr.