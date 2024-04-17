Man files missing person's case after girlfriend won't return his calls

The South Korean police are investigating a man in his 60s who falsely reported that his girlfriend was missing after she didn't return his calls.

Yangcheon Police Station in Seoul is questioning the man on a charge of violating the Punishment of Minor Offenses Act, Article 3 of which states that falsely reporting a missing person's case is punishable by a fine of up to 600,000 won ($432) or 29 days in a detention center.

At around 9:19 p.m. on April 13, the suspect reported to the police that his "younger friend" had gone missing. The police found the woman two hours after the report, also finding that she was the man's girlfriend.

Police believe that the man intentionally misled the police in filing the report, and have requested a summary trial of the case to the court.

According to the National Police Agency, the number of convictions for false reports has risen from 3,757 in 2021 to 4,871 in 2023.