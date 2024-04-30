Home

The Korea Herald

Latest news

Most Popular

  1. 1

    [KH Explains] No more 'Michael' at Kakao Games

    [KH Explains] No more 'Michael' at Kakao Games
  2. 2

    Yoon, Lee end first talks with differences, agree to meet more

    Yoon, Lee end first talks with differences, agree to meet more
  3. 3

    Woman gets suspended term for injuring boyfriend with knife

    Woman gets suspended term for injuring boyfriend with knife
  4. 4

    What is Hybe’s next move?

    What is Hybe’s next move?
  5. 5

    China outpaces Korea in smaller OLED shipments for 1st time

    China outpaces Korea in smaller OLED shipments for 1st time
  1. 6

    [Grace Kao] Hybe vs. Ador: Inspiration, imitation and plagiarism

    [Grace Kao] Hybe vs. Ador: Inspiration, imitation and plagiarism
  2. 7

    Samsung Electronics Q1 operating profit soars; chip biz returns to profit

    Samsung Electronics Q1 operating profit soars; chip biz returns to profit
  3. 8

    Samsung chief bolsters ties with Germany’s Zeiss

    Samsung chief bolsters ties with Germany’s Zeiss
  4. 9

    [Herald Interview] Mom’s Touch seeks to replicate success in Japan

    [Herald Interview] Mom’s Touch seeks to replicate success in Japan
  5. 10

    Police to open alleged stalking probe over pastor over Dior bag scandal

    Police to open alleged stalking probe over pastor over Dior bag scandal
피터빈트

GS E&C secures W600b LNG terminal project

By Kim Jun-hong

Published : April 30, 2024 - 15:08

    • Link copied

The aerial view of the Northeast Asia LNG Hub Terminal (GS E&C) The aerial view of the Northeast Asia LNG Hub Terminal (GS E&C)

South Korean construction giant GS Engineering & Construction announced Tuesday that it has won a contract worth 600 billion won ($435 million) to build a new liquefied natural gas terminal in Yeosu, South Jeolla Province.

The Northeast Asia LNG Hub Terminal Project aims to establish a large-scale energy storage facility in the southwestern city of Yeosu.

Expected to take about 42 months, the project will involve the construction of two LNG storage tanks, each with a capacity of 200,000 kiloliters, vaporization facilities, auxiliary facilities and port infrastructure.

Once completed, the terminal will serve as a storage facility for gas transported via offshore LNG pipelines, supplying it to companies and power plants at the national industrial complex in Yeosu.

Meanwhile, GS E&C has been involved in more than 10 LNG terminal projects over 27 years, beginning with the construction of the Incheon LNG Terminal in 1997 and extending to overseas projects in Thailand and Bahrain.

"Leveraging our plant technology and exceptional EPC capabilities, we are committed to prioritizing safety and quality to ensure success in this project and further strengthen leadership in the LNG terminal field," explained a GS E&C official.

More from Headlines