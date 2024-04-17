Bangladesh marks 53rd Independence Day

Bangladeshi ambassador to South Korea Delwar Hossain delivers remarks at the commemoration of 53rd Independence Day of Bangladesh at Lotte Hotel in Jung-gu, Seoul on Monday. (Bangladesh Embassy in Seoul) Bangladeshi ambassador to South Korea Delwar Hossain delivers remarks at the commemoration of 53rd Independence Day of Bangladesh at Lotte Hotel in Jung-gu, Seoul on Monday. (Bangladesh Embassy in Seoul)

Bangladesh commemorated its 53rd Independence Day in Seoul on Monday. The day serves as a reminder of a nine-month-long liberation war, a period etched in the annals of Bangladesh's history. Paying homage to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Bangladeshi Ambassador to South Korea Delwar Hossain thanked countries across the globe for their solidarity during the nation's liberation struggle. "I pay tribute to the brilliant freedom fighters and three million martyrs who made the supreme sacrifice for the independence of our country,” said Hossain.

Artists perform Bangla dance at the commemoration of 53rd Independence Day of Bangladesh at Lotte Hotel in Jung-gu, Seoul on Monday. (Bangladesh Embassy in Seoul)

"The people of Bangladesh have transformed a once highly impoverished country into one of the fastest-growing economies in the world. Drawing inspiration from our past achievements, we now seek to take even bigger strides towards our dreams and aspirations," said Hossain. He also stated the aspirations of the Bangladeshi people for a nation free from discrimination, subjugation and injustice, echoing the sentiments of progress and prosperity envisioned by the nation's forefathers. Highlighting his country’s initiatives, he lauded Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's administration for undertaking numerous infrastructure projects to enhance economic competitiveness and steer Bangladesh towards prosperity by 2041.

Guests pose for a group photo at the commemoration of 53rd Independence Day of Bangladesh at Lotte Hotel in Jung-gu, Seoul on Monday. (Bangladesh Embassy in Seoul)