Bangladesh marks 53rd Independence Day

Most Popular
Bangladesh marks 53rd Independence DayBy Sanjay Kumar
Published : April 17, 2024 - 10:28
Bangladesh commemorated its 53rd Independence Day in Seoul on Monday.
The day serves as a reminder of a nine-month-long liberation war, a period etched in the annals of Bangladesh's history.
Paying homage to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Bangladeshi Ambassador to South Korea Delwar Hossain thanked countries across the globe for their solidarity during the nation's liberation struggle.
"I pay tribute to the brilliant freedom fighters and three million martyrs who made the supreme sacrifice for the independence of our country,” said Hossain.
"The people of Bangladesh have transformed a once highly impoverished country into one of the fastest-growing economies in the world. Drawing inspiration from our past achievements, we now seek to take even bigger strides towards our dreams and aspirations," said Hossain.
He also stated the aspirations of the Bangladeshi people for a nation free from discrimination, subjugation and injustice, echoing the sentiments of progress and prosperity envisioned by the nation's forefathers.
Highlighting his country’s initiatives, he lauded Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's administration for undertaking numerous infrastructure projects to enhance economic competitiveness and steer Bangladesh towards prosperity by 2041.
"With a hybrid-private sector, a skilled workforce and a burgeoning domestic market, Bangladesh is well-positioned to engage in deeper, mutually beneficial cooperation with international partners," he added.
“Bilateral trade surpassed the $3 billion mark in 2023 and is expected to expand further in the coming years,” said Hossain regarding bilateral relations with Korea.
"Korea is one of the key economic and development partners of Bangladesh,” he said.
More from Headlines
-
US 'incredibly concerned' about suspected NK-Iran military ties
-
Presidential office denies considering Moon aides for top posts
-
Conservative bloc divided over Han’s role in election defeat