[Bridge to Africa] Tanzania marks Independence Day, lauds Korea’s support

Artists perform dance at the commemoration of Tanzania's Independence Day and 32nd years of Tanzania-Korea diplomatic ties celebration at JW Marriott Hotel in Seocho-gu, Seoul on Friday. (Sanjay Kumar/The Korea Herald)

The Tanzanian Embassy celebrated the country's 60th Independence Day while lauding Korea’s unwavering support over the years on Friday.

The occasion marked the formation of the United Republic of Tanzania on April 26, 1964, when Tanganyika and Zanzibar united to form a single nation. Tanganyika gained independence from British rule in December 1961, followed by Zanzibar’s freedom through a revolution on Jan. 12, 1964. "Tanzania" symbolizes the unity between the mainland and the island, blending "Tanganyika" and "Zanzibar" into one identity.

In his remarks at the event, Tanzanian ambassador to Korea, Togolani Edriss Mavura, underlined his country’s progress over six decades, multilingual and multiethnic diversity of four races and over 120 different tribes, united by the Swahili language and a shared national identity.