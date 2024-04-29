[Bridge to Africa] Tanzania marks Independence Day, lauds Korea’s support

Most Popular
[Bridge to Africa] Tanzania marks Independence Day, lauds Korea’s supportBy Sanjay Kumar
Published : April 29, 2024 - 14:26
The Tanzanian Embassy celebrated the country's 60th Independence Day while lauding Korea’s unwavering support over the years on Friday.
The occasion marked the formation of the United Republic of Tanzania on April 26, 1964, when Tanganyika and Zanzibar united to form a single nation. Tanganyika gained independence from British rule in December 1961, followed by Zanzibar’s freedom through a revolution on Jan. 12, 1964. "Tanzania" symbolizes the unity between the mainland and the island, blending "Tanganyika" and "Zanzibar" into one identity.
In his remarks at the event, Tanzanian ambassador to Korea, Togolani Edriss Mavura, underlined his country’s progress over six decades, multilingual and multiethnic diversity of four races and over 120 different tribes, united by the Swahili language and a shared national identity.
He also cited milestones achieved in the 32 years of Tanzania-Korea diplomatic relations, applauding Korea’s technical and financial assistance through the Korea International Cooperation Agency and education, health, and livelihood projects, power transition lines, road bridges, ultra-modern hospitals, water and sewerage infrastructure, and digital infrastructure for e-governance.
More than 2,000 officials from the Tanzanian government have had the opportunity to come to Korea for capacity building and studies, the ambassador said.
He also pointed out official development assistance from South Korea that Seoul's support is "free from political strings, empathetic, respects the policy space of the receiving country, and our hard-won dignity and sovereignty.”
Tanzania has benefited from a soft loan totaling $1.7 billion through South Korea's Economic Development Cooperation Fund, he said. Trade and investment ties have also deepened through ongoing discussions on agreements such as the economic partnership agreement, double taxation agreement and bilateral investment treaty.
During the event, African dance performances and a fashion show were staged alongside documentaries highlighting tourism, cultural heritage, and the economic potential of Tanzania.
