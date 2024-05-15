[Photo News] Riding the wave

A model of an electric wave monitoring aircraft is on display at a booth at the 2024 Land, Infrastructure and Transport Technology Fair, held at Coex in Gangnam-gu, southern Seoul, Wednesday.

Organized by the Transport Ministry, the exhibition, which runs until Friday, features a total of 300 booths operated by 220 transportation and technology-related organizations. Visitors have the opportunity to experience firsthand how various technologies in the land and transportation sector, including urban air transportation, autonomous driving, smart buildings and construction, are transforming our lives. (Yonhap)