Head of Line operator said to stress job security at meeting with Korean employees

Most Popular
-
1
[Grace Kao] American racism against Stray Kids
-
2
Key S. Korean, USFK special operations officials to hold rare meeting amid NK threats
-
3
Controversy brews over shakeup of prosecutors amid probe of first lady
-
4
Jennie, Stray Kids's Met Gala attendance puts them on 'digital guillotine' blacklist
-
5
OpenAI gives ChatGPT new powers to see, hear
-
6
[KH Explains] Naver’s Line dilemma: Lose global footing for cash?
-
7
Another suspect behind murder of Korean tourist in Pattaya arrested in Cambodia
-
8
S. Korea to inject $70m into AI-powered public education
-
9
[Herald Interview] Carbon breakthrough in Korea: Making diamonds at atmospheric pressure
-
10
[Graphic News] Only 34% of S. Korean elites favor nuclear arms
Head of Line operator said to stress job security at meeting with Korean employeesBy Yonhap
Published : May 15, 2024 - 19:25
The Japanese head of the operator of the popular Line messenger app attended a meeting with Naver Corp.'s employees and was said to pledge job security, an industry source said Wednesday, as the South Korean internet giant is under pressure from Tokyo to sell stake in Line.
Takeshi Idezawa, president of LY Corp., the operator of Line controlled by a joint venture between Naver and SoftBank of Japan, attended the meeting with employees of Line Plus Corp. on Tuesday, according to the source.
The meeting was held as Naver has been under pressure from the Japanese government to "review its capital relationship" in LY Corp. over a massive data leak of user information last year.
Both Naver and SoftBank confirmed that they have been in talks over a potential sale of its stake in LY Corp. Last week, Naver said it was open to "all possibilities" with regard to the Japanese government's administrative guidance.
During the meeting, Idezawa told employees of Line Plus, which supports the messenger app's global business, that he would "guarantee the employment" of workers at Line Plus, according to the source.
On Tuesday, South Korea's presidential office said the Japanese government should not take "unfavorable action" against Naver over concerns about data security. (Yonhap)
More from Headlines
-
Korean industries gauge impact of Biden's steep tariffs on China
-
Is FTC's conglomerate listing a boon or bane for Hybe?
-
S. Korea-to-Zimbabwe value chains can foster ‘win-win’ cooperation