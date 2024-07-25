Klook makes Everland priority passes foreigner-friendly

Most Popular
-
1
Qoo10 liquidity crisis sparks massive complaints, fears of wider damage
-
2
S. Korea to consent to Japan's Sado mines gaining World Heritage status: official
-
3
Actor’s excessive airport security sparks probe into human rights violations
-
4
Actor Yoo Ah-in accused of sexual attack
-
5
Over 100 heat-related illness cases reported in 3 days: govt.
-
6
North Korean trash balloons reaching South Korea more successfully: JCS
-
7
Pet daycare, English kindergarten more costly than private four-year colleges: report
-
8
Man found dead in reservoir, day after drunk driving accident
-
9
[Robert Fouser] President Kamala Harris?
-
10
Seoul Summer Beach invites people to splash in Seoul’s center
Klook makes Everland priority passes foreigner-friendlyBy Lee Si-jin
Published : July 27, 2024 - 16:01
Travel and leisure e-commerce platform Klook announced on Thursday that two types of foreigner-friendly tickets that offer priority access to Everland attractions are now available.
Everland is the largest theme park and zoo in South Korea, located in Yongin, Gyeonggi Province. Everland’s priority boarding ticket Q-Pass is available exclusively on Klook.
The two Q-Passes -- Plan-it 2 and Plan-it 3 -- allow ticket holders to make reservations for the theme park's popular attractions, including Panda World, Safari World, Championship Rodeo Thunder Falls, Amazon Express and more. The availability of the attractions varies by ticket type.
Q-Pass holders can head to a separate entrance to skip the long lines.
Q-Pass, which has been available for domestic visitors since 2023, is now be available to foreign passport holders through Klook.
“Though the detailed information is yet to be announced, Klook seeks to expand and offer more options that foreign visitors can enjoy via Q-Pass,” the online platform’s latest press release said.
More from Headlines
-
S. Korea backs Japan's Sado mines UNESCO bid contingent on colonial history disclosure
-
Over 100 heat-related illness cases reported in 3 days
-
Assembly defers Supreme Court judge appointment amid nepotism accusations