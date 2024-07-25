Klook makes Everland priority passes foreigner-friendly

Travel and leisure e-commerce platform Klook announced on Thursday that two types of foreigner-friendly tickets that offer priority access to Everland attractions are now available.

Everland is the largest theme park and zoo in South Korea, located in Yongin, Gyeonggi Province. Everland’s priority boarding ticket Q-Pass is available exclusively on Klook.

The two Q-Passes -- Plan-it 2 and Plan-it 3 -- allow ticket holders to make reservations for the theme park's popular attractions, including Panda World, Safari World, Championship Rodeo Thunder Falls, Amazon Express and more. The availability of the attractions varies by ticket type.

Q-Pass holders can head to a separate entrance to skip the long lines.

Q-Pass, which has been available for domestic visitors since 2023, is now be available to foreign passport holders through Klook.

“Though the detailed information is yet to be announced, Klook seeks to expand and offer more options that foreign visitors can enjoy via Q-Pass,” the online platform’s latest press release said.