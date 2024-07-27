S. Korea secures at least silver in mixed rifle team event for 1st medal in Paris

Most Popular
S. Korea secures at least silver in mixed rifle team event for 1st medal in ParisBy Yonhap
Published : July 27, 2024 - 16:57
South Korea secured its first medal of the Paris Olympics in shooting Saturday, the first day of the medal race following the opening ceremony the previous evening.
Park Ha-jun and Keum Ji-hyeon qualified for the gold medal match in the 10-meter air rifle mixed team event at the Chateauroux Shooting Centre in Chateauroux, about 270 kilometers south of Paris.
Park and Keum will grab at least a silver medal, even if they lose to the Chinese team of Sheng Lihao and Huang Yuting.
The battle for the gold between the top two qualifying teams will be held later Saturday, immediately following the bronze medal match, between the No. 3- and No. 4-ranked qualifiers, starting at 10:30 a.m., local time.
South Korea has won a gold medal on the first day of every Summer Olympics since 2008.
