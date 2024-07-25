[Weekender] What we are reading at Korea Herald

Most Popular
[Weekender] What we are reading at Korea HeraldBy Hwang Dong-hee
Published : July 27, 2024 - 16:03
The weather has been nothing short of erratic in Seoul, swinging from torrential rain to searing heat. Amid such atmospheric unpredictability, there’s no better moment to retreat indoors with a stack of books.
Here are some summer reading recommendations from The Korea Herald.
Lee Joo-hee
Managing editor, The Korea Herald
"American Diplomacy" by George F. Kennan
"American Diplomacy" by the late diplomat and historian George F. Kennan is a compilation of his lectures and his famous Foreign Affairs articles published under the pseudonym “X.”
Often dubbed the seminal work on American foreign policy in the first half of the 20th century, the book offers a chance to perpend Kennan’s realism and his unforgiving version of the way the minds of the world's most influential country toiled. The book narrates the limits of idealized power against reality, and the consequences of political assumptions and military interpretations.
A century later, in the year of the unbridled US presidential election and the rumbustious chaos that surrounds the world, whether you agree with Kennan or not, the book serves as a great testimony to how history is always pertinent.
Kim Hoo-ran
Culture desk editor, The Korea Herald
"Fourteen Days: A Collaborative Novel" by The Authors Guild, Margaret Atwood, Douglas Preston
Set in a Lower East Side apartment in the early days of the COVID-19 lockdown, the novel by 36 leading writers is composed of stories told by the tenants who gather on the rooftop every evening. The eclectic group falls into a routine – banging on pots at 7 p.m., telling stories then sauntering back to isolation at the ringing of the bells of Old St. Patrick’s. The stories are often personal and deal with deaths, ghosts – unavoidable subjects during the pandemic – as well as love and beauty, per request by a tenant. Some stories can be taken as parables with lessons we ought to have learned during the pandemic. The book is a reminder of our collective and individual experiences of the time when "days smeared into weeks," lest we forget. Stories are not bylined and it might be fun to try guessing who wrote what and check the list at the end of the book.
Lee Sun-young
Content desk editor, The Korea Herald
“Beasts of a Little Land” by Juhea Kim
I believe the secret behind the storytelling in K-dramas and K-films lies in Korea's modern history which is filled with gripping drama, agony, extraordinary courage, immense sacrifices and countless stories of overcoming adversity. Lee Min Jin's "Pachinko” is a remarkable achievement that sets beautiful stories against the backdrop of 20th-century Korean history. "Beasts of a Little Land" is another brilliant addition to this narrative.
“Beasts" weaves together characters navigating the tumultuous half-century on the Korean Peninsula, from the Japanese colonial period through the Korean War and into the 1960s military dictatorship. The narrative unfolds like a captivating film, making it a perfect read to immerse yourself in on a summer evening.
Shin Ji-hye
Content desk reporter, The Korea Herald
“The Rosie Project” by Graeme Simsion
The novel follows Don Tillman, a highly intelligent but socially inept genetics professor, who embarks on an unusual quest to find a suitable wife through a scientifically rigorous survey he calls the Wife Project.
Don's methodical approach to love is challenged when he meets Rosie, a free-spirited and unconventional woman who is everything he's not looking for. Despite their differences, they band together to find Rosie's biological father, leading to unexpected adventures and personal growth for Don. The story is a humorous and heartwarming exploration of love, identity and the unpredictability of life, highlighting how sometimes the best things come when we least expect them.
Hwang Dong-hee
Culture desk reporter, The Korea Herald
“A Day of Your Existence” by Park So-young
In a near-future dystopia ravaged by environmental destruction and food shortages, a "human 7-day rotation system" is implemented. Those who can afford environmental taxes have full control of their bodies, while those who cannot share a single body -- each person having access to it for just one day a week.
Park's meticulously designed future landscape effortlessly draws you into the dystopian world. The compelling narrative and boundless imagination quickly immerse you, making you root for the heroine's quest to reclaim her body. The journey is thrilling with a spoon of romance, and when you've turned the last page, the feeling lingers on to wonder about the ownership of our bodies, the essence of self and the significance of our memories.
No Kyung-min
Content desk reporter, The Korea Herald
“Why Fish Don't Exist” by Lulu Miller
Provocative yet darkly hopeful, “Why Fish Don't Exist” delves into the complex interplay between order and chaos. Seeking to understand sheer resilience in a world filled with uncertainty, science reporter Lulu Miller turns her focus to the tumultuous life of taxonomist David Starr Jordan.
Following Jordan’s controversial legacy, the book -- part biography and part memoir -- unfolds as an unexpected journey into life's inherent randomness. Surprisingly, Miller’s renewed insight into chaos allows her to internalize its external manifestations, which, rather than being cold and brutal as expected, offer warmth and hope. If you struggle with embracing disorder, this book will comfort you in a strange sense by challenging the notion of what we consider orderly -- or what we consider to be "fish."
