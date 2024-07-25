[Weekender] What we are reading at Korea Herald

The weather has been nothing short of erratic in Seoul, swinging from torrential rain to searing heat. Amid such atmospheric unpredictability, there’s no better moment to retreat indoors with a stack of books.

Lee Joo-hee

Managing editor, The Korea Herald

"American Diplomacy" by George F. Kennan

"American Diplomacy" by the late diplomat and historian George F. Kennan is a compilation of his lectures and his famous Foreign Affairs articles published under the pseudonym “X.”

Often dubbed the seminal work on American foreign policy in the first half of the 20th century, the book offers a chance to perpend Kennan’s realism and his unforgiving version of the way the minds of the world's most influential country toiled. The book narrates the limits of idealized power against reality, and the consequences of political assumptions and military interpretations.

A century later, in the year of the unbridled US presidential election and the rumbustious chaos that surrounds the world, whether you agree with Kennan or not, the book serves as a great testimony to how history is always pertinent.

Kim Hoo-ran

Culture desk editor, The Korea Herald

"Fourteen Days: A Collaborative Novel" by The Authors Guild, Margaret Atwood, Douglas Preston

Set in a Lower East Side apartment in the early days of the COVID-19 lockdown, the novel by 36 leading writers is composed of stories told by the tenants who gather on the rooftop every evening. The eclectic group falls into a routine – banging on pots at 7 p.m., telling stories then sauntering back to isolation at the ringing of the bells of Old St. Patrick’s. The stories are often personal and deal with deaths, ghosts – unavoidable subjects during the pandemic – as well as love and beauty, per request by a tenant. Some stories can be taken as parables with lessons we ought to have learned during the pandemic. The book is a reminder of our collective and individual experiences of the time when "days smeared into weeks," lest we forget. Stories are not bylined and it might be fun to try guessing who wrote what and check the list at the end of the book.

Lee Sun-young

Content desk editor, The Korea Herald

“Beasts of a Little Land” by Juhea Kim

I believe the secret behind the storytelling in K-dramas and K-films lies in Korea's modern history which is filled with gripping drama, agony, extraordinary courage, immense sacrifices and countless stories of overcoming adversity. Lee Min Jin's "Pachinko” is a remarkable achievement that sets beautiful stories against the backdrop of 20th-century Korean history. "Beasts of a Little Land" is another brilliant addition to this narrative.

“Beasts" weaves together characters navigating the tumultuous half-century on the Korean Peninsula, from the Japanese colonial period through the Korean War and into the 1960s military dictatorship. The narrative unfolds like a captivating film, making it a perfect read to immerse yourself in on a summer evening.