[What to watch] 3 Korean box office flops with cult followings for unpredictable laughs

While it’s certainly harder to call Korea's box office flops "great" movies to watch, some have gained cult followings similar to B-movies, due to being “so bad they're good.” Korean movies in this vein don't fall into a particular genre or follow a typical storyline. They are unpredictable and elicit uncontrollable laughs, rather than forced ones. How good these movies actually are is a tricky question to answer. But if you have any love for black comedy, excess, possibly even satire, or simply do not care about a movie's box office success, you should give them a try.

Actor Gong Hyo-jin stars as teacher Yang Mi-sook in “Crush and Blush.” (Vantage Holdings) Actor Gong Hyo-jin stars as teacher Yang Mi-sook in “Crush and Blush.” (Vantage Holdings)

“Crush and Blush” (2008) This delightful comedy featuring rom-com queen Gong Hyo-jin was cowritten with Park Eun-gyo and Park Chan-wook and helmed by first-time director Lee Kyung-mi. The film centers on Yang Mi-sook (Gong), a high school teacher who struggles with a chronic condition that causes her face to turn extremely red, especially when under stress. While shamelessly pursuing her former teacher who is now her married colleague, Yang makes a bold move to end her decade-long crush. The movie opened in local theaters in 2008 and sold some 540,000 tickets, which compared to its breakeven point was not high. What makes the film a true gem is the cameo appearances of directors Bong Joon-ho, Park Chan-wook and other veteran actors of comedy such as Ra Mi-ran and Bae Seong-woo.

Actor Jung Kyung-ho plays pop star Ma Joon-gyu in “Fasten Your Seatbelt.” (CJ ENM) Actor Jung Kyung-ho plays pop star Ma Joon-gyu in “Fasten Your Seatbelt.” (CJ ENM)

“Fasten Your Seatbelt” (2013) Actor Ha Jung-woo's directorial debut film -- he also wrote the screenplay -- follows Ma Joon-Gyu (Jung Kyung-ho), a Hallyu star who boards a plane in Tokyo that will take him to Seoul. However, the plane is soon caught in the path of a typhoon. While the encounter between a pop star, a business executive, a monk and a paparazzo onboard the plane evokes a somewhat absurd situation, the movie offers a series of comical, silly shenanigans in Ma’s business-class sanctuary. The overall theme or message of the film can be gleaned from director Ha, who said, "I just love joking. So I made the film just for fun.”

(From left) “The Last Ride” stars Kim Dong-young, Ahn Jae-hong and Ryu Deok-hwan. (NEW) (From left) “The Last Ride” stars Kim Dong-young, Ahn Jae-hong and Ryu Deok-hwan. (NEW)