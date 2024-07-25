[Weekender] Summer reads: Suggestions for books to take with you on vacation or staycation

(Illustration by Park Ji-young/The Korea Herald) (Illustration by Park Ji-young/The Korea Herald)

The weather has been nothing short of erratic in Seoul, swinging from torrential rain to searing heat. Amid such atmospheric unpredictability, there’s no better moment to retreat indoors with a stack of books. To help you do just that, The Korea Herald asked around for some summer reading recommendations. The responses of the following figures, arranged alphabetically, have been edited for length and clarity.

(Bullsbook, Vintage Books USA, Viking, Drawn and Quarterly) (Bullsbook, Vintage Books USA, Viking, Drawn and Quarterly)

Cha In-pyo Author/actor "Questions and Answers on Trees" by Hwang Kyung-taek How much do we know about the trees we've lived with all our lives? I hope you can discover the answers to your questions about trees this summer, such as: How long do trees live? What do they eat? Did trees or grasses come first? An ecological cartoonist and "forest guide" at the Institute for Forest Studies, the author studies forests and gives talks about them to children. In this book, he uncovers myths and lesser-known facts about trees through 100 questions, with photos he himself took. Choi Young-jin Chief strategy officer, Hanwha Asset Management Co. "The Theory of Light and Matter" by Andrew Porter The book tells the stories of characters who appear ordinary and untroubled on the outside but, upon closer look, resemble us with our own broken parts. Porter's work delicately depicts deep-seated wounds and conflicts within the human psyche, offering hope that we can find beauty within our imperfections. It provides profound comfort and inspiration to readers seeking to step away from hectic city life, reflect quietly on the first half of the year and regain the strength to love life again. Colin Crooks British ambassador to South Korea “Bournville” by Jonathan Coe Coe is an accomplished novelist who has become a popular and subtle chronicler of “middle England.” “Bournville” provides a fascinating social history of England since the Second World War, seen through the stories of families living in the Birmingham area and seeing their world change around them in many ways. Coe’s works are always touching and humorous and it’s well worth discovering some of his other novels. Keum Suk Gendry-Kim Harvey Award-winning graphic novelist "Ducks: Two Years in the Oil Sands" by Kate Beaton Everyone has secrets they don't want to share with anyone. And just because we don't want to remember something doesn't mean the wound is healed. In this graphic novel, Kate Beaton calmly, honestly and sharply depicts her autobiographical account of working in the Athabasca oil sands in Alberta, Canada to pay off her student loans, highlighting the sexual harassment and violence she experienced as a woman. This kind of situation is not just a thing of the past but an ongoing issue.

(Portfolio, Penguin Classics, Oxford University Press, Gimm-young Publishers) (Portfolio, Penguin Classics, Oxford University Press, Gimm-young Publishers)

Han Jong-hee Samsung Electronics vice chairman "Same as Ever: A Guide to What Never Changes" by Morgan Housel If you understand the principle that technology does not disappear but continues to develop, you can get an insight on how to prepare for an uncertain future. In this context, the book explains the 23 principles foundational to human behavior and repetitive patterns based on history -- such as "Stories are what moves people's minds" and "People don't want accuracy. They want certainty.” I hope readers explore the principles that stay constant regardless of the changing times and broaden their outlook to prepare for the future. Han Kyung-rock, a.k.a. Captain Rock Crying Nut bassist, columnist "The Grapes of Wrath" by John Steinbeck At first, I couldn't tell from the title what the book was about. How can grapes be angry? What is it trying to symbolize? Once you open the book, a road trip unfolds, revealing the reason behind that anger. It's a road journey and a coming-of-age story about a family who, driven by famine and debts during the Great Depression, flees from Ohio to California in search of an orange-colored dream. Steinbeck speaks candidly and boldly about family, religion, labor, capital, community, and above all, the noble values of life. It is fun. I think art, whatever it is expressing, should be fun. When I am uncertain and anxious, hesitating to make a choice, Ma's words offer great comfort and serve as a compass: "Up ahead they's a thousan' lives we might live, but when it comes, it'll on'y be one. If I go ahead on all of 'em, it's too much. You got to live ahead 'cause you're so young, but -- it's jus' the road goin' by for me. An' it's jus' how soon they gonna wanta eat some more pork bones. That's all I can do." Kang In-uk Archaeologist "Shrimp to Whale" by Ramon Pacheco Pardo This book is well-organized and offers a fresh perspective on the "miracle on the Han River," a topic familiar to Koreans, tracing Korea's economic development from its ancient roots through the peninsula's division, dictatorship and subsequent growth into a global powerhouse. While the book is an easy read, it prompts readers to reflect on how we might and should navigate the future. It’s an excellent choice for taking a step back and viewing Korea from a fresh, third-party perspective. Kim Byung-min Seoul vice mayor "Moments When Economics is Needed" by Kim Hyun-cheol The author Kim Hyun-cheol is an economist with a medical background. Just as doctors diagnose and prescribe treatments for patients, economists diagnose societal issues and seek systemic solutions. The book focuses on marginalized groups and argues that the dividing line between the privileged and the disadvantaged is often drawn by luck. The book delves into the role of public policy in creating an environment that mitigates such misfortunes, providing a thought-provoking perspective on how we might more effectively address social inequalities.

(Harmony, Basic Books, Ballantine Books, Penguin Business) (Harmony, Basic Books, Ballantine Books, Penguin Business)

Kim Jung-soo CEO of Samyang Roundsquare "Outlive: The Science and Art of Longevity" by Peter Attia and Bill Gifford This book delves into a health-centric lifestyle and preventive medicine, focusing not just on longevity but also on living well. It shifts from what the authors call "Medicine 2.0," which deals with post-diagnosis treatments, to "Medicine 3.0," advocating for early preventive measures to maintain youth and health. The content highlights the importance of proactive health management, resonating with Samyang Round Square's new health care vision. This book is highly recommended for its inspirational approach to changing health paradigms through preventive care rather than treatment. Lee Bok-hyun Governor of the Financial Supervisory Service "Slouching Towards Utopia: An Economic History of the Twentieth Century" by J. Bradford DeLong In the 21st century, a digital revolution and shifting demographics are accelerating the pace of change. The book examines major economic events of the past and the resulting transformations. DeLong reflects on the major events of the 20th century and offers suggestions for the future. He notes that, despite the unprecedented material abundance brought by industrial development, humanity did not reach utopia due to issues such as distributional imbalances and economic crises. Reading this book has given me a meaningful opportunity to reflect on economic history and consider the role the financial sector should play in addressing future challenges to help our society achieve utopia. Lee Geum-yi Hans Christian Andersen Award-shortlisted author "The Soul of a Woman" by Isabel Allende This essay, written by Latin American literary giant at the age of 78, offers a feminist perspective on the experiences of three generations of women -- the author's mother, herself and her daughter -- navigating life as outsiders and women. It vividly portrays the past, including overcoming discrimination and hatred, the evolution of feminism, and the people who have inspired and empowered her life. Short yet deeply connective, the book captures a raw and bold voice that resonates with a sense of vicarious satisfaction and empowerment. It’s both striking and refreshing. Piotr Ostaszewski Polish ambassador to South Korea "The Lazarus Heist" by Geoff White This book is one of the best presenting how North Korea's Lazarus Group of hackers works. Their activity is a substantial source of money for Kim Jong-un and his regime. The book explains the group's methods, such as attacks on central banks, cryptocurrencies and even Hollywood and film studios. Apart from all that, the Lazarus Group has a political range using different methods to hack democracies, blackmail and destabilize the political situation in various parts of the world.

(William Morrow, Grand Central Pub, Mdsam, Oxford University Press) (William Morrow, Grand Central Pub, Mdsam, Oxford University Press)