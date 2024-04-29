Home

The Korea Herald

Latest news

Most Popular

  1. 1

    Tensions heighten ahead of first president-opposition chief meeting

    Tensions heighten ahead of first president-opposition chief meeting
  2. 2

    Seoul to provide housing subsidy to married couples with newborns

    Seoul to provide housing subsidy to married couples with newborns
  3. 3

    [KH Explains] No more 'Michael' at Kakao Games

    [KH Explains] No more 'Michael' at Kakao Games
  4. 4

    Rapper jailed after public street fight with another rapper

    Rapper jailed after public street fight with another rapper
  5. 5

    Woman gets suspended term for injuring boyfriend with knife

    Woman gets suspended term for injuring boyfriend with knife
  1. 6

    [Grace Kao] Hybe vs. Ador: Inspiration, imitation and plagiarism

    [Grace Kao] Hybe vs. Ador: Inspiration, imitation and plagiarism
  2. 7

    Samsung chief bolsters ties with Germany’s Zeiss

    Samsung chief bolsters ties with Germany’s Zeiss
  3. 8

    NewJeans pops out ‘Bubble Gum’ video amid troubles at agency

    NewJeans pops out ‘Bubble Gum’ video amid troubles at agency
  4. 9

    China outpaces Korea in smaller OLED shipments for 1st time

    China outpaces Korea in smaller OLED shipments for 1st time
  5. 10

    Med schools expect 1,500+ new admission slots next year

    Med schools expect 1,500+ new admission slots next year
피터빈트

[Graphic News] Samsung tops global smartphone market in Q1

By Nam Kyung-don

Published : April 30, 2024 - 08:01

    • Link copied

Samsung Electronics has reclaimed the top spot in global smartphone sales, surpassing Apple.

According to market research firm IDC, Samsung Electronics ranked first in market share (20.8 percent), with 60.1 million smartphones sold, in the first quarter of this year.

Apple, which sold 50.1 million smartphones, retreated to second place in Q1 with 17.3 percent of the market share.

Samsung’s sales fell by 0.7 percent compared to the first quarter of last year, but Apple sales showed a sharper drop of 9.6 percent, leaving Samsung in first place.

In the fourth quarter of last year, Apple - with 24.7 of the market share - had secured the top spot, over Samsung - with 16.3 percent.

Following Samsung Electronics and Apple, Chinese companies such as Xiaomi (14.1 percent), Transsion (9.9 percent) and Oppo (8.7 percent) ranked third to fifth, respectively, in the first quarter of 2024.

More from Headlines