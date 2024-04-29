[Graphic News] Samsung tops global smartphone market in Q1

Most Popular
-
1
Tensions heighten ahead of first president-opposition chief meeting
-
2
Seoul to provide housing subsidy to married couples with newborns
-
3
[KH Explains] No more 'Michael' at Kakao Games
-
4
Rapper jailed after public street fight with another rapper
-
5
Woman gets suspended term for injuring boyfriend with knife
-
6
[Grace Kao] Hybe vs. Ador: Inspiration, imitation and plagiarism
-
7
Samsung chief bolsters ties with Germany’s Zeiss
-
8
NewJeans pops out ‘Bubble Gum’ video amid troubles at agency
-
9
China outpaces Korea in smaller OLED shipments for 1st time
-
10
Med schools expect 1,500+ new admission slots next year
[Graphic News] Samsung tops global smartphone market in Q1By Nam Kyung-don
Published : April 30, 2024 - 08:01
Samsung Electronics has reclaimed the top spot in global smartphone sales, surpassing Apple.
According to market research firm IDC, Samsung Electronics ranked first in market share (20.8 percent), with 60.1 million smartphones sold, in the first quarter of this year.
Apple, which sold 50.1 million smartphones, retreated to second place in Q1 with 17.3 percent of the market share.
Samsung’s sales fell by 0.7 percent compared to the first quarter of last year, but Apple sales showed a sharper drop of 9.6 percent, leaving Samsung in first place.
In the fourth quarter of last year, Apple - with 24.7 of the market share - had secured the top spot, over Samsung - with 16.3 percent.
Following Samsung Electronics and Apple, Chinese companies such as Xiaomi (14.1 percent), Transsion (9.9 percent) and Oppo (8.7 percent) ranked third to fifth, respectively, in the first quarter of 2024.
More from Headlines
-
Yoon, Lee end first talks with differences, agree to meet more
-
China outpaces Korea in smaller OLED shipments for 1st time
-
Liberal bloc moves to rewrite student rights ordinance