[Travel Bits] Festivals, sights across Korea

Cherry blossoms in Daegu

The season of cherry blossoms is finally coming all across the country -- and more so in Daegu in the south.

Those looking to not only see the trees bursting with white and pink petals, but sit back on amusement park rides while looking at them, need an “all-pass” to E-World -- priced at 35,900 won until April 7.

Tickets, available online, grant access to the Blossom Road and attractions -- plus discounts on drinks at the observatory cafe on the 77th floor of the 83-story tower. Visit eworld.kr/home/price/benefit/detail/185.

Spring blooms at Everland

Buy a 5,000 won ticket for spring blooms and discounted museum tours through March 26.

A visit to the Sky Garden in Everland, South Korea’s largest theme park, located in Yongin, Gyeonggi Province, starts with paths lined with spring flowers, such as the 11 different types of plum blossoms.

Ticket holders can then enter the Hoam Museum of Art at a 50 percent discount and also save on admission to the amusement park. Online reservations are required.

Jeju Canola Flower Festival

Check out the Canola Flower Festival on Jeju Island.

Hueree Park showcases a field of yellow canola flowers, joined by red plum blossoms and hydrangeas, which bloom as early as April. The flower beds render an ever more springlike ambiance.

Admission ranges in price from 10,000 won to 13,000 won. Pets have to be on leashes. For details, go to hueree.com.

Roses, freesias at Manorblanc

Manorblanc on Jeju Island is blooming with roses, freesias and Scotch brooms, and the garden lets in anyone for free -- as long as a drink is purchased from its namesake cafe.

A fee of 4,000 won is an option for those who do not wish to purchase a beverage. The garden is open year-round from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Only grade schoolers or older are admitted, with no exceptions.

Pets that are on a leash and weigh less than 10 kilograms are welcome as well. To find out more, go to manorblanc.modoo.at.

Cheongdo Light Festival

A train trip to Cheongdo County in North Gyeongsang Province is worth the two-hour ride from the capital -- if that’s where you are -- for photos of a lifetime.

Cheongdo Provence Park, dotted with installations and attractions, is running the Cheongdo Light Festival, which has been a fixture of the county since 2012.

Open through November, the park charges 13,000 won for middle schoolers and older and 9,000 won for those younger. Visit cheongdo-provence.co.kr.