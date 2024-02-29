[Travel Bits] Festivals, sights across Korea

Japanese Cornelian cherry blossom trails in Gurye

Cornelian cherry dogwood, one of the first trees to flower in spring, beckons tourists to cherry blossom-lined trails in Gurye County, South Jeolla Province.

From March 9-17, the trail that cuts through villages and hidden spots is open to all looking for spring flowers. Guided tours will be offered March 10, 16 and 17 for those making reservations online at naver.me/xBsHaJDS.

The 2.5-kilometer trail, which is mostly flat, takes about 50 minutes to complete.

The 9-day event is free of charge. Street foods and local dishes will be sold near the trail. Find out more at gurye.go.kr/tour/main.do.

Pink lights at Pocheon Herb Island

At 6 p.m. every day except Wednesdays, botanical garden Herb Island in Pocheon, Gyeonggi Province, is bathed in pink lights.

The pink lighting is meant to emulate fireflies, and the vast green-turned-pink park at night is easily accessible with a train ride across the compound. Bumper car racing is also available.

The park is open from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. on weekdays, staying open for an additional two hours on Fridays. It’s open from noon to midnight on Saturdays and holidays, closing two hours early on Sundays. The festival runs to the end of March.

Admission for high schoolers and adults is 10,000 won and 8,000 won for middle schoolers or younger. Weekend and holiday visits cost an additional 2,000 won per person. More information is found at herbisland.co.kr.

Jeju Canola Flower Festival

Canola flowers on Jeju Island herald the start of spring. Following the winter camellia festival, the resort island now invites visitors to its canola flower festival, which will run through April.

At Hueree Park, visitors won’t just find a field of yellow canola flowers. Red plum blossoms and hydrangeas, set to bloom as early as April, will render a more spring-like atmosphere. Pets on leashes are allowed.

Admission costs 13,000 won for adults, 11,000 won for middle and high schoolers, and 10,000 won for children in elementary school and below. Check updates at m.hueree.com.

Taean Nature World Light Show

Taean, South Chungcheong Province, was the first in the province to hold a year-round light show. Known since 2013 as an escape for city dwellers, especially for Seoulites, it is about a two-hour drive from the capital.

Nature World gets lit up at a little past sunset. Admission for adults 20 and older is 10,000 won and 8,000 won for those younger. Seniors 65 and above and veterans can get discounts upon presenting their ID.

The park is open between 6 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. The last entry is at 9:30 p.m., and lighting shows are subject to weather conditions. Find more details at ffestival.co.kr.

Plum blossoms in Gwangyang

A 10-day festival for plum blossoms will take place March 8-17 in Gwangyang, South Jeolla Province. It’s one of the most-visited spring flower festivals in the country.

Admission to the 33-square-meter grove of plum blossom trees in Seomjingang Village -- home to the largest number of such fragrant trees in the country -- is priced at 5,000 won for those aged between 19 and 64. Those between 7 and 18 are charged 4,000 won.

Fees are waived for seniors 65 and above, veterans, people with disabilities and basic income recipients if ID is presented. Gwangyang residents aged 18 and below, too, are eligible. Visitors will be able to shop for food and souvenirs with admission tickets. Go to gwangyang.go.kr/tour for more details.