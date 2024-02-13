[해커스 TEPS] 텝스 시험대비 단기간 고득점 단어 & 문법 5문제

2) 해커스 텝스 문법

Part Ⅰ Choose the best answer for the blank.

1.

A: Is it OK to use Bert’s computer without getting his consent first?

B: Don’t worry. I’m sure he ___________ mind.

(a) shouldn’t

(b) couldn’t

(c) won’t

(d) didn’t

해석

A: Bert의 동의 없이 먼저 그의 컴퓨터를 사용해도 괜찮을까?

B: 걱정하지 마. 그는 신경 쓰지 않을 것이 확실해.

해설

올바른 조동사 채우기: won’t

Bert의 컴퓨터를 사용해도 ‘그는 신경 쓰지 않을 거야’라는 미래 시제를 나타내는 문맥이 되어야 하므로, ‘~하지 않을 것이다’라는 뜻의 조동사 will의 부정형 (c) won’t가 정답이다.

어휘

consent 동의, 허락 sure 확신하는

2.

A: I’m having a hard time choosing between these evening dresses.

B: You should pick whichever _____________ you best.

(a) is suited

(b) are suited

(c) suits

(d) suit

해석

A: 난 이 이브닝드레스들 중에서 선택하는 데 애를 먹고 있어.

B: 어느 것이든 너한테 제일 잘 어울리는 것을 고르도록 해.

해설

주어에 수 일치하는 동사 채우기

명사절의 주어 자리에 온 복합관계대명사 whichever가 단수 취급되므로 절의 동사 자리에 올 수 있는 단수 동사 (a)와 (c)가 정답의 후보이다. 보기의 동사 suit는 자동사로 능동태로만 쓰이므로 능동형 동사인 (c) suits가 정답이다.

어휘

have a hard time 애를 먹다, 곤욕을 치르다 suit 어울리다, 맞다

Part Ⅱ Choose the best answer for the blank.

3. Next week they ________ be around to see the parade.

(a) could not

(b) were not

(c) will not

(d) have not

해석

다음 주에 그들은 퍼레이드를 보러 찾아오지 않을 것이다.

해설

적절한 시제의 동사 채우기: 미래

미래를 나타내는 시간 표현인 'next week'이 있으므로, 미래 시제 (c) will not이 정답이다.

어휘

be around 찾아오다 parade 퍼레이드, 가두 행진

4. Andrea wants ____________________ money to a charity.

(a) donate

(b) to donate

(c) having donated

(d) to have donated

해석

Andrea는 자선단체에 돈을 기부하기를 원한다.

해설

to부정사를 취하는 동사 뒤에 to부정사 채우기

동사 want(wants)는 to부정사를 목적어로 취하는 동사이므로, to부정사의 (b)와 (d)가 정답의 후보이다. ‘돈을 기부하기를 원한다’라는 현재 시제의 문맥이 되어야 자연스러우므로, (b) to donate가 정답이다. to부정사의 완료형 (d) to have donated를 쓸 경우, ‘기부한’ 시점이 ‘원한’ 시점보다 더 이전에 일어나는 어색한 의미가 되므로 오답이다.

어휘

charity 자선단체 donate 기부하다

Part Ⅲ Identify the option that contains an awkward expression or an error in grammar.

5.

(a) A: I heard you went to Greece on your vacation. Wasn’t it expensive?

(b) B: Not really, because the airline was offering promotional fares for the summer.

(c) A: So, how many did you pay for a roundtrip ticket?

(d) B: The ticket cost about three hundred dollars less than usual.

해석

(a) A: 너 지난주에 그리스로 휴가를 갔다 왔다고 들었어. 비싸지 않았니?

(b) B: 아니 별로, 왜냐하면 항공사에서 여름맞이 특별 요금을 제공하고 있었거든.

(c) A: 그래서, 왕복표를 사는데 얼마나 지불했어?

(d) B: 티켓 사는데 보통 때보다 300달러 정도 적게 들었어.

해설

수량 표현을 잘못 써서 틀린 문장 찾기

(c)에서 how many 뒤에 생략된 불가산 명사(money) 앞에 수량 표현 many가 오면 틀리다. money는 ‘돈, 화폐’라는 의미의 불가산 명사이므로, 가산 명사 앞에서 쓰이는 수량 표현인 many가 불가산 명사와 함께 사용되는 much로 바뀌어야 맞다. 따라서 (c) A: So, how many did you pay for a roundtrip ticket?이 정답이다.

어휘

airline 항공사 promotional fare 특별 요금 roundtrip 왕복의

정답

(c) / (c) / (c) / (b) / (c) many → much

