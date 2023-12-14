[Travel Bits] Festivals, sights across Korea

Nature Park Zoo

A zoo for those curious about how animals spend the winter has opened in Daegu, running through early January next year.

Visitors can feed the animals and enjoy the nearby flower garden and playground. Visitors will also receive presents if they buy a “Lucky Bag” sold on the spot.

Admission is priced at 20,000 won for adults and 18,000 won for elementary school students and younger. The zoo is open Wednesday to Monday, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. with last admissions at 5 p.m. More details are available at spavalley.co.kr/naturepark.

Seokchon Lake Show

The lighting festival at Seokchon Lake in Seoul’s Songpa-gu lights up the lake, already famous for its scenic views, at a little past 5 p.m. every day.

The area is home to one of the major Seoul shopping districts. Nearby is Lotte World Tower, one of the tallest skyscrapers in the world with 123 floors.

Quality coffee and Korean cuisine are available at nearby cafes and restaurants for those who want to walk around the lake, which takes about an hour on average.

Jeju Camellia Festival

Winter on Jeju Island would not be complete without camellia flowers, a symbol for the island itself. The resort island invites visitors tired of the freezing cold to its camellia festival, which runs to the end of January next year.

At Hueree Park, visitors will be surrounded by blooming camellias in lush greenhouses, gardens and trails. Jeju tangerines add a flavor making the trip all worth it. Fees for adults are 13,000 won, or 10,000 to 11,000 won for those younger, depending on age.

The tickets do not include the citrus fruit, sold additionally for 8,000 won. The park opens at 9 a.m. and closes at 6 p.m., though visitors often leave the place a little past 5 p.m., as the sun sets earlier on the island in the winter. Visit hueree.com for updates.

Gapyeong Lighting Garden

From December to mid-March next year, the Garden of Morning Calm in Gapyeong, Gyeonggi Province, will be illuminated between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m., for a unique experience of taking a stroll in the lit-up garden in the chill of the midwinter evening.

Admission is 11,000 won for adults, 8,500 won for middle and high school students and 7,500 won for those younger. Seniors aged 65 and older are eligible for discounts upon presenting their identification. For more information, visit morningcalm.co.kr.

Pyeongchang Trout Festival

For the last 16 years, the Pyeongchang Trout Festival has attracted visitors eager to brave the below-freezing temperatures to catch trout on a frozen lake.

The festival is being held from Dec. 29 to Jan. 28, 2024, near Songjeong Stream in Pyeongchang, Gangwon Province. The festival offers tent fishing, lure fishing and even bare-handed fishing.

Trout caught at the site can be cooked in different dishes at nearby restaurants. Fees for admission and activities vary, ranging from 15,000 won to 49,000 won. The festival welcomes visitors of all ages.