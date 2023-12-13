Home

Denmark celebrates innovation ties with Korea

By Sanjay Kumar

Published : Dec. 13, 2023 - 12:12

    • Link copied

Danish Ambassador Svend Olling speaks at the 10-year anniversary of the Innovation Centre Denmark (ICDK) Room last week at Shilla Seoul in Jung-gu, Seoul. (Embassy of Denmark in Seoul) Danish Ambassador Svend Olling speaks at the 10-year anniversary of the Innovation Centre Denmark (ICDK) Room last week at Shilla Seoul in Jung-gu, Seoul. (Embassy of Denmark in Seoul)

Innovation Centre Denmark (ICDK) in Seoul highlighted pioneering Denmark-Korea cooperative ventures in science, technology and innovation, celebrating the 10th anniversary of its operation in Seoul.

From demographic change to a green transition, Denmark and Korea have championed advances across areas based on mutual trust and shared values, the Danish Embassy in Seoul said in a statement.

The ICDK is a joint initiative of the Danish Ministry of Science, Innovation and Higher Education and the Danish Ministry of Foreign Affairs. It currently operates in seven cities around the world -- Seoul, Copenhagen, Silicon Valley in California, Munich, Shanghai, Tel Aviv, and Bangalore in India. The center was established in Korea in 2013.

