Travel fair showcases global tourism in Seoul

Most Popular
-
1
Yoon apologizes for first lady Dior bag scandal, calls push for special probe ‘political’
-
2
Korea forecast to overtake Taiwan in chip production by 2032: report
-
3
Girl hanging on bridge, police trying to rescue her both fall off; rescued immediately
-
4
[K-pop’s dilemma] Can K-pop break free from ‘fandom’ model?
-
5
YouTuber fatally stabbed on livestream by another YouTuber in Busan
-
6
Yoon rebuffs opposition's call for special probe into wife
-
7
Arrest warrant issued for medical student for allegedly killing girlfriend after breakup
-
8
Stray Kids hit with racism in Met Gala photo line
-
9
[News Analysis] Yoon's first 2 years marked by intense confrontations, lack of leadership
-
10
Yoon apologizes for wife's 'unwise conduct'
Travel fair showcases global tourism in SeoulBy Sanjay Kumar
Published : May 10, 2024 - 18:27
Seoul International Travel Fair kicked off Thursday at COEX, Samseong-dong, southern Seoul, to show the tourism potential of countries, cities, and provinces around the globe.
Organizers and participants of the event said the exhibition was held to address the need to diversify tourist demographics beyond their traditional strongholds, noting the growing interest from travelers.
Hafsa H. Mbamba, CEO of the Zanzibar Commission for Tourism said the Tanzanian city has pristine beaches with mountaineering and safari tours, creating a compelling proposition for adventurous Korean travelers seeking unique experiences.
"Koreans have shown a keen interest in mountaineering, making Mount Kilimanjaro an appealing destination. However, there's a need to raise awareness about Zanzibar's offerings and its connectivity with other attractions in mainland Tanzania," Mbamba told The Korea Herald.
Mohamed Younes, Director of the Egyptian Tourism Authority also mentioned the growing interest from South Koreans and Egyptians in each other's culture.
"Egypt aims to introduce Korean travelers to both the ancient wonders and modern attractions of our country. We see great potential in promoting golf tourism and offering beautiful and cost-effective destinations," Younes said.
“K-culture is well known in Egypt. My daughter speaks Korean,” Younes added.
According to Egypt’s ambassador to Korea Khaled Abdel Rahman, Korean tourists will be able to experience not only ancient Egypt but also Egypt as a modern country through growing people-to-people exchange.
“One of Egypt’s goals in the tourism ecosystem is to inform the Korean public about the beautiful and cost-effective golf destinations in coming months,” the ambassador told The Korea Herald.
More than 300 companies have set up shop across 500 booths, and some have prepared musical performances, according to organizers. The fair runs through Sunday with the aim of capturing the hearts and minds of Korean travelers.
More from Headlines
-
No plan to let doctors with foreign licenses practice here anytime soon
-
Science Ministry expresses regret over Japan’s pressure on Naver
-
Yoon's first 2 years marked by intense confrontations, lack of leadership