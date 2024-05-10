Travel fair showcases global tourism in Seoul

Uzbekistan showcases tourism potential at Seoul International Tourism at the Coex exhibition hall in southern Seoul on Thursday.(Sanjay Kumar/The Korea Herald) Uzbekistan showcases tourism potential at Seoul International Tourism at the Coex exhibition hall in southern Seoul on Thursday.(Sanjay Kumar/The Korea Herald)

Seoul International Travel Fair kicked off Thursday at COEX, Samseong-dong, southern Seoul, to show the tourism potential of countries, cities, and provinces around the globe. Organizers and participants of the event said the exhibition was held to address the need to diversify tourist demographics beyond their traditional strongholds, noting the growing interest from travelers. Hafsa H. Mbamba, CEO of the Zanzibar Commission for Tourism said the Tanzanian city has pristine beaches with mountaineering and safari tours, creating a compelling proposition for adventurous Korean travelers seeking unique experiences.

Hafsa H. Mbamba, CEO of the Zanzibar Commission for Tourism interacts with The Korea Herald at Seoul International Tourism at the Coex exhibition hall in southern Seoul on Thursday.(Sanjay Kumar/The Korea Herald) Hafsa H. Mbamba, CEO of the Zanzibar Commission for Tourism interacts with The Korea Herald at Seoul International Tourism at the Coex exhibition hall in southern Seoul on Thursday.(Sanjay Kumar/The Korea Herald)

"Koreans have shown a keen interest in mountaineering, making Mount Kilimanjaro an appealing destination. However, there's a need to raise awareness about Zanzibar's offerings and its connectivity with other attractions in mainland Tanzania," Mbamba told The Korea Herald. Mohamed Younes, Director of the Egyptian Tourism Authority also mentioned the growing interest from South Koreans and Egyptians in each other's culture.

Mohamed Younes, Director at the Egyptian Tourism Authority, speaks at an event to promote Egyptian tourism at the Egyptian Embassy in Yongsan-gu, Seoul on Thursday.(Sanjay Kumar/The Korea Herald) Mohamed Younes, Director at the Egyptian Tourism Authority, speaks at an event to promote Egyptian tourism at the Egyptian Embassy in Yongsan-gu, Seoul on Thursday.(Sanjay Kumar/The Korea Herald)

"Egypt aims to introduce Korean travelers to both the ancient wonders and modern attractions of our country. We see great potential in promoting golf tourism and offering beautiful and cost-effective destinations," Younes said. “K-culture is well known in Egypt. My daughter speaks Korean,” Younes added. According to Egypt’s ambassador to Korea Khaled Abdel Rahman, Korean tourists will be able to experience not only ancient Egypt but also Egypt as a modern country through growing people-to-people exchange.

Mohamed Younes, Director at the Egyptian Tourism Authority attends Seoul International Tourism Fair at the Coex exhibition hall in southern Seoul on Thursday.(Sanjay Kumar/ The Korea Herald) Mohamed Younes, Director at the Egyptian Tourism Authority attends Seoul International Tourism Fair at the Coex exhibition hall in southern Seoul on Thursday.(Sanjay Kumar/ The Korea Herald)