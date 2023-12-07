[Travel Bits] Festivals, sights across Korea

Seoul Land Lighting Festival

A lighting festival at Seoul Land welcomes visitors looking for not only attractions, but a nighttime view of the entire amusement park, with scenery to take visitors on a trip down memory lane.

The festival, running throughout the year, lights up the theme park starting around 5 p.m., entertaining guests with performances on the grounds. Tickets are priced at 49,000 won for daytime from 10 a.m. and 42,000 won for nighttime from 4 p.m.

Those with foreign registration cards will be eligible for a discount of 4,000 won per ticket. The park, open all year around, closes at 7 p.m. on weekdays, 9 p.m. on Saturday and 8 p.m. on Sunday. Visit seoulland.co.kr for details.

Taean Lighting Show

Taean, South Chungcheong Province, is holding an all-year-round lighting show, as the first in the province. The municipality is known for being a nature escape from stress of the big city.

A little past sunset, the lights start at Nature World, a dedicated place for nighttime view in the country. Tickets are priced at 10,000 won for adults aged 20 and above and 8,000 won for those younger.

Visitors are able to enter the premise as early as 5:30 p.m. to as late as 9 p.m., but they have to leave the park at 10 p.m. without exceptions.

Information is available at ffestival.co.kr.

Jeju Camellia Festival

Winter on Jeju Island is all about the camellia flower, which has became like a symbol for the island itself. Jeju Island invites visitors tired of the freezing cold to its camellia festival, which runs to the end of January next year.

Visitors will be surrounded by blooming camellias in lush greenhouses, gardens and trails – all within a park. Jeju tangerines add a flavor making the trip all worth it. Adults pay 13,000 won for entry, while fees for those younger are 10,000 or 11,000 won, depending on age.

Fees do not include the citrus fruit, sold separately for 8,000 won. The park opens at 9 a.m. and closes at 6 p.m., though visitors often leave the place a little past 5 p.m., since the island gets dark early in the winter.

Visit hueree.com for more information.

Pyeongchang Trout Festival

For the last 16 years, the Pyeongchang Trout Festival has attracted visitors ready to brave below freezing temperatures to sit for hours on a frozen lake and catch trout.

The festival is being held from Dec. 22 to Jan. 28, 2024, near Songjeong Stream in Pyeongchang, Gangwon Province. The festival offers tent fishing, lure fishing and bare-handed fishing.

Trout caught at the site can be prepared right away in different dishes at a nearby restaurant. Admission fees vary by program, ranging from 15,000 won to 49,000 won. Visitors are welcome regardless of age.

E-World Illumination, Daegu

The E-World Illumination event kicked off Nov. 18 and runs through Feb. 28, 2024, at E-World in Daegu.

The festival features 10 million lights covering areas around E-World and 83 Tower.

A 15-meter-tall Christmas tree and a garden of 100,000 light-emitting diode roses make for memorable photo zones for visitors as well.

“Welcome Eworld! Greeting” takes place at 9:55 a.m. and 4:55 p.m. on Saturdays, while “Snow White” is scheduled at noon and 3 p.m., also on Saturdays. These shows run through Feb. 20, 2024.

Updates can be found at eworld.kr.