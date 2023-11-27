Man falls off Jeju cliff trying to capture 'photo of life'

A man in his 50s fell off a cliff on Jeju Island while trying to photograph himself at a popular tourist spot, local police said Monday, in what seems to be an attempt to grab an "insaeng shot," or photo of life.

According to the Seogwipo Coast Guard, the unidentified man was visiting the Oedolgae Sea Stack, a famously photogenic location along the southern coast of the island. During an attempt to shoot a picture of himself at a nearby cliff, he tumbled and sustained a head injury as well as multiple fractures.

The injury was not fatal and he had reportedly been conscious when emergency workers rushed him to a hospital.

Insaeng shot, essentially meaning "the best snapshot of one's life," is a term many in South Korea use in referring to beautifully taken snap pictures at momentous occasions or special places. The term commonly refers to the photos one posts on social media.

While taking insaeng shot is a common practice, there are criticisms that the trend has gone over the line.

On Thursday, a family touring around Udo, a small island off the eastern coast of Jeju Island, injured themselves when a concrete structure they were standing on collapsed. The family was posing for a group photo near the beach.