S. Korea issues navigation warning amid planned N.K. rocket launch

The launch of the North's new Chollima-1 rocket, allegedly carrying a military reconnaissance satellite, the Malligyong-1, from Tongchang-ri on the North's west coast at 6:29 a.m. on May 31. (Herald DB)

South Korea's oceans ministry said Tuesday it has issued a navigation warning for ships, responding to North Korea's upcoming space rocket launch set to take place in less than two weeks.

The notification, issued at 2:30 a.m., came after the reclusive regime informed Japan that the planned launch is expected to take place between Wednesday and Dec. 1.

The North has been gearing up for its third attempt to launch a spy satellite into orbit.

North Korea mentioned three maritime zones that could be affected by the planned launch, two off the Yellow Sea and the third in the east of the Philippines.

Navigational warnings are directly disseminated to ships via the World-Wide Navigational Warning System, a global radio and satellite broadcast system, in accordance with a resolution of the International Maritime Organization. (Yonhap)