[Travel Bits] Festivals, sights across Korea

Seosan Chrysanthemum Festival

Seosan Chrysanthemum Festival is held in the areas around Seosan Agricultural Technology Center in Seosan, South Chungcheong Province.

The event, which started Nov. 3, runs through Sunday.

The flower-themed festival features a chrysanthemum exhibition showcasing various works of bonsai art and sculptures. It has diverse programs for vacationers, including flower picking, flower crown making, natural dyeing and more.

The opening hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Admission to the Seosan Chrysanthemum Festival is free.

Cheongdo Provence Lighting Festival

This year’s Cheongdo Provence Lighting Festival is held at the county’s beloved theme park in Cheongdo, North Gyeongsang Province.

The event features life-sized fairy tale characters for children, while adults can enjoy the park's romantic and beautiful atmosphere.

Unique photo zones for families, friends and couples have been set up for holidaymakers who wish to curate colorful social media posts with Instagrammable backgrounds.

The event is open to visitors of all ages.

Admission to Cheongdo Provence Lighting Festival costs 11,000 won.

See the website, www.cheongdo-provence.co.kr, available only in Korean, for updated fares.

Korean Sool Grand Festival 2023, Seoul

The biggest traditional liquor festival in Korea, the Korean Sool Grand Festival, is scheduled to be held from Nov. 24 to Nov. 26 at Exhibition Hall 1 at the aT Center in Seocho-gu, southern Seoul.

Different types of traditional Korean liquors, ranging from soju to makgeolli, will be offered all in one place.

Visitors can enjoy various programs, such as the makgeolli kit event to make your own makgeolli, liquor tasting and more.

Tickets cost 10,000 won and can be bought at the exhibition center.

Detailed information can be found at www.thesool.com.

Hueree Pink Muhly Festival

The Hueree Pink Muhly Festival runs through Nov. 15 at Hueree Natural Park on Jeju Island.

The park, near Hallasan, the highest mountain in South Korea, offers a chance to stroll, relax and enjoy the fall breeze.

The annual event highlights Jeju Island’s splendid scenery and its pink muhly grass. Various photo spots are available for flower lovers to capture special moments with loved ones.

The event is open to people of all ages, and admission fees vary by age.

Updated information can be found at hueree.com and visitjeju.net/en.

Gumi Ramen Festival

The second edition of Gumi’s Ramen Festival is scheduled to take place at areas near Gumi Station in Gumi, North Gyeongsang Province, from Nov. 17 to 19.

The three-day festival seeks to promote the city’s brand as the home of Korean instant noodles, where top South Korean ramen maker Nongshim’s production plant is located.

Exciting ramen-themed programs, including a cooking competition, local and overseas ramen tasting, ramen pop-up stores and more are available.

While admission is free, visitors need to pay for the food.