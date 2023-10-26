[Travel Bits] Festivals, sights across Korea

Geoje Island Flower Festival

The 17th–edition of Geoje Island Flower Festival will be held at the Geoje Agriculture Development Complex in Geoje, South Gyeongsang Province, Oct. 28 to Nov. 5.

The annual event features autumn flowers in a variety of exhibitions and displays, including flower sculptures, chrysanthemum-themed items, examining greenhouse office and more.

Hands-on activities, like harvesting sweet potatoes and various music performances are set to entertain holidaymakers of all ages as well.

The opening hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

More information can be found at https://www.geoje.go.kr/flower/index.geoje.

Cheongsong Apple Festival

Cheongsong Apple Festival is scheduled to take place at Hyeonbiam riverside swimming pool in Cheongsong, North Gyeongsang Province from Nov. 1 to 5.

The upcoming event will entertain with various programs, including an apple-themed food presentation, a “Nanta” experience, an outdoor parade, a golden apple hunt and an apple lottery game.

"Nanta" is one of the most popular non-verbal performance shows in Korea, featuring constant striking and drumming with kitchen tools.

Visitors of all ages are welcome and admission is free.

For more information in Korean, English, Chinese or Japanese, visit www.cs.go.kr.

Chrysanthemum Festival Korea

The Chrysanthemum Festival Korea, held at Hampyeong Expo Park in Hampyeong, South Jeolla Province, runs through Nov. 5.

The flower-themed event, which was launched in 2004, has diverse programs for visitors to make and see works of art made with autumn flowers.

Hands-on activities, including soap making, chrysanthemum tea tasting and “dalgona” candy making, are available for visitors.

Drone shows, outdoor concerts and traditional theatrical performances are offered as well.

The opening hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Admission to the Chrysanthemum Festival Korea costs 7,000 won and 5,000 won for adults and teenagers, respectively. Tickets are 3,000 won for children and the elderly.

Hueree Pink Muhly Festival

The Hueree Pink Muhly Festival runs through Nov. 15 at Hueree Natural Park on Jeju Island.

The park, near Hallasan, the highest mountain of South Korea, offers a chance to stroll, relax and enjoy the fall breeze.

The annual event highlights Jeju Island’s splendid scenery and its pink muhly grass. Various photo spots are available for flower lovers to capture special moments with loved ones.

The event is open to people of all ages, and admission fees vary by age.

Updated information can be found at hueree.com/index.php and visitjeju.net/en.

Taean Lighting Festival

The Taean Lighting Festival will run through Dec. 31 at Nature World in Taean, South Chungcheong Province.

The festival does not offer any special programs for visitors to experience, but the shining lights and glowing lanterns welcome anyone wishing for a splendid photo to splash onto their social media.

Marking its eighth anniversary, the event runs from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m., and admission fees are charged according to age.

More information can be found at www.ffestival.co.kr.