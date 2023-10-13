[Photo News] Apple launches new iPhone models in S. Korea

People line up outside an Apple Store in Myeong-dong, central Seoul, on early Friday morning to be among the first to buy the new iPhone 15 in South Korea. On Friday, Apple launched four different models of the iPhone -- the iPhone 15, Plus, Pro and Pro Max -- along with the Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2. According to the country’s three major telecommunications firms, 3 of 4 people who preordered the new iPhone were young adults in their 20s and 30s. (Yonhap)