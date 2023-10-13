Home

  1. 1

    Opposition party wins crucial by-election in Seoul

  2. 2

    Yoon-backed candidate’s loss in Seoul sends shock across ruling party

  3. 3

    Israleli strikes flatten entire neighborhoods as Gaza faces imminent blackout

  4. 4

    Import ban on Japanese seafood has loopholes: lawmakers

  5. 5

    US brushes aside concerns about potential impact of Middle East conflict on Korean Peninsula security

  6. 6

    Israel forms unity government to oversee war sparked by attack

  7. 7

    Kia to expand EV lineup with mass market appeal

  8. 8

    S. Korea vows enhanced market monitoring, measures to curb inflation over Israel-Hamas clash

  9. 9

    K-pop singer calls for efforts to eradicate drugs at audit

  10. 10

    N. Korea threatens to strike US aircraft carrier

소아쌤

[Photo News] Apple launches new iPhone models in S. Korea

By Korea Herald

Published : Oct. 13, 2023 - 15:44

    • Link copied

People line up outside an Apple Store in Myeong-dong, central Seoul, on early Friday morning to be among the first to buy the new iPhone 15 in South Korea. On Friday, Apple launched four different models of the iPhone -- the iPhone 15, Plus, Pro and Pro Max -- along with the Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2. According to the country’s three major telecommunications firms, 3 of 4 people who preordered the new iPhone were young adults in their 20s and 30s. (Yonhap)

