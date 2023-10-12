[Well-curated] Evening stroll at Jeong-dong, waterway fest at Gimpo and kimchi interpreted in surprising ways

Take a journey through time to the streets of Jeong-dong this weekend, where Jeongdong Culture Night will be held Friday and Saturday at Deoksugung Palace and the Jeong-dong area in Jung-gu, central Seoul. During its heyday, the Jeong-dong area was the epicenter of burgeoning new trends.

Cultural sites will remain open late into the evening during the two-day festival, featuring performances, guided historical tours, a stamp tour along the stonewall walkway, street performances, busking, nighttime garden illumination, food trucks and a colorful art market.

A number of historical venues that are not normally open to the public will be accessible. The Canadian Embassy will be open to the public for 40 minutes starting at 7 p.m. on Friday, and the British Embassy will be open for 30-minute sessions at 3 p.m., 4 p.m., and 5 p.m. on Saturday.

The festival starts at 6 p.m. on Friday with an organ duo performance in front of Chungdong First Methodist Church. The Deoksugung Palace Music Concert starts at 7 p.m. with an entrance fee of 1,000 won to the palace.

The pipe organ performances held at the church on Friday and the Seoul Anglican Cathedral on Saturday are the festival highlights. After the concert on Saturday, you can tour the cathedral, which combines Romanesque and traditional Korean architectural styles.

The National Jeongdong Theater of Korea will also host an outdoor concert, “Jeongdong Dahyang (Scent of Tea),” themed around coffee and tea.

Check the detailed schedule on the official website and social media channels.