[Photo News] Final pitch

[Photo News] Final pitchBy Korea Herald
Published : Oct. 9, 2023 - 14:20
LG Group’s advertisement for Busan’s bid to host 2030 World Expo is displayed at a Fnac store in Paris. The Korean conglomerate plans to carry out diverse promotional activities across the French capital until Nov. 28 when the Bureau International des Expositions holds a general assembly to decide the host country of the 2030 Expo. (LG Group)
Korea Herald
