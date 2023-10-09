Home

The Korea Herald

Latest news

Most Popular

  1. 1

    S. Korea finishes 3rd with 42 gold medals at Hangzhou Asian Games

    S. Korea finishes 3rd with 42 gold medals at Hangzhou Asian Games
  2. 2

    S. Korea defeat Japan for 3rd straight men's football gold

    S. Korea defeat Japan for 3rd straight men's football gold
  3. 3

    S. Korea issues special travel advisory on Israel; no reported harm to S. Koreans

    S. Korea issues special travel advisory on Israel; no reported harm to S. Koreans
  4. 4

    [Hello Hangeul] Korean language instructors' working conditions remain subpar

    [Hello Hangeul] Korean language instructors' working conditions remain subpar
  5. 5

    Ive kicks off first world tour, 'Show What I Have'

    Ive kicks off first world tour, 'Show What I Have'
  6. 6

    Israeli forces clash with Hamas gunmen after hundreds killed

    Israeli forces clash with Hamas gunmen after hundreds killed
  7. 7

    Asiana may ditch cargo business to close Korean Air merger deal

    Asiana may ditch cargo business to close Korean Air merger deal
  8. 8

    N. Korea dominates in weightlifting in return to int'l sports competition

    N. Korea dominates in weightlifting in return to int'l sports competition
  9. 9

    Foreigners ditch sluggish Korean stocks

    Foreigners ditch sluggish Korean stocks
  10. 10

    Questions remain after passage of anonymous birth bill

    Questions remain after passage of anonymous birth bill
지나쌤

[Photo News] Final pitch

By Korea Herald

Published : Oct. 9, 2023 - 14:20

    • Link copied

LG Group’s advertisement for Busan’s bid to host 2030 World Expo is displayed at a Fnac store in Paris. The Korean conglomerate plans to carry out diverse promotional activities across the French capital until Nov. 28 when the Bureau International des Expositions holds a general assembly to decide the host country of the 2030 Expo. (LG Group)

More from Headlines