[Photo News] Busan Initiative

Hyundai Motor Group on Monday unveiled a new promotional video for Busan’s bid to host the 2030 World Expo. Titled “Busan Initiative with the Whole World,” the new video explores South Korea’s rise as an advanced economy from a war-torn country in the 1950s and Busan’s potential as the host of the 2030 Expo to inspire other nations for sustainable growth. (Hyundai Motor Group)