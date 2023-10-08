[Photo News] Joining hands to rebuild Ukraine

(From left) Ukrainian Ambassador to South Korea Dmytro Ponomarenko, Ukrainian lawmaker Andriy Nikolayenko, Posco Group Chairman Choi Jeong-woo and Ukrainian lawmaker Serhiy Taruta hold hands for a photo after their talks on rebuilding the war-torn country at the steel giant’s Seoul headquarters, Friday. During the meeting, Posco said its chairman renewed his commitment to joining the reconstruction work. In March, Posco launched a task force dedicated to supporting Ukraine’s rebuilding efforts. (Posco Holdings)