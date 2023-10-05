[Travel Bits] Festivals, sights across Korea

Gangneung Coffee Festival

The Gangneung Coffee Festival is held every year to promote coffee culture and celebrate Gangneung’s growth as a leading coffee hub in Korea.

The coastal city in Gangwon Province is known as the city of coffee and is home to a number of legendary baristas in Korea. This year’s festival, slated to be held Oct. 12-15 at the Gangneung Ice Arena and Gyeongpo Lake Square, has invited big names from the local coffee scene for talks and seminars.

Barista competitions, featuring latte art, hand drip coffee and more, will take place.

Other cultural programs, including performances by local musicians are also set to entertain coffee lovers.

For more information in Korean, visit www.coffeefestival.net.

Sunchang Fermented Food Festival

Sunchang’s popular fall festival is scheduled to take place from Oct. 13 to 15 at Sunchang Gochujang Village in Sunchang, North Jeolla Province.

The three-day event presents a wide range of Korean traditional sauce “jang” and jang-related programs, including performances, market and exhibitions.

Special servings of free tteokbokki -- made with the famous Sunchang red pepper paste -- will be offered to visitors at 4 p.m. on Oct. 13 and 14.

Visitors of all ages are welcome.

Detailed information about the festival can be found at www. jangfestival.co.kr.

Yeoju Ogok Naru Festival

The Yeoju Ogok Naru Festival will take place in the areas around Yeoju Museum in Yeoju, Gyeonggi Province, from Oct. 20 to 22.

The event seeks to promote agricultural products, including rice and sweet potatoes, from the local area. The event's open markets are ready to greet visitors, who can buy local products at affordable prices.

The Yeoju Sejong Culture Foundation offers concerts, fireworks, “ssireum” (traditional Korean wrestling) and tightrope walking.

Performances and programs vary in duration, and visitors of all ages are welcome.

Updates can be found at www.yjogoknaru.or.kr.

Gimje Horizon Festival

The Gimje Horizon Festival takes place around the Byeokgoljae Museum of Agricultural Culture in Gimje, North Jeolla Province.

The 25th edition of the festival aims to showcase the uniqueness of South Korea’s farming culture.

A variety of programs are available, including rice harvesting, an air show by the South Korean Air Force's Black Eagles aerobatics team, a laser show and a parade.

This year’s festival will be held from Oct. 5 to 9.

More information can be found at gimje.go.kr.

Iksan World Heritage Media Art Festa

The 2023 Iksan World Heritage Media Art Festa, which started on Sept. 9, runs through Oct. 9 at the stone pagoda Mireuksaji, in Iksan, North Jeolla Province.

The cultural event features stories of Buddhism, presented digitally on a media facade and through drone shows. Various programs, including lighting exhibitions, a flea market and busking by local artists, are set to entertain visitors as well.

Admission is free and visitors of all ages are welcome.

More information can be found at iksanlightfesta.kr.