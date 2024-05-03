[Today’s K-pop] Sunmi to drop single next month

Most Popular
[Today’s K-pop] Sunmi to drop single next monthBy Hwang You-mee
Published : May 3, 2024 - 17:14
Sunmi will release a self-written single in June, agency Abyss Company said Friday.
She finished shooting a music video in Croatia, it added. The songstress uploaded several pictures and wrote “Rainy Croatia” on her social media last month.
The upcoming single comes about eight months after her eighth digital single “Stranger.”
The songstress debuted as a solo act in 2013, about 3 1/2 years after she suspended activities as a member of group Wonder Girls. She rejoined the group in 2015 when it rolled out its third studio album “Reboot,” but the quartet disbanded in 2017. As a soloist, she has released three EPs, a single album and eight digital singles.
Babymonster adds date to fan meet tour
Babymonster will greet fans in Bangkok for another day next month, said label YG Entertainment on Friday.
The rookie girl group is set to visit five Asian cities for its first fan meet tour “Babymonster Presents: See You There” which begins in Tokyo on May 11. Next month it will resume the event in Jakarta and head over to Singapore and Taipei before wrapping up in the Thai capital on June 30.
Meanwhile, the seven-member act came in first place on a television music chart show with “Sheesh” barely one month after its official debut. “Sheesh” is the main track from its first EP “Babymons7er” and has stayed on Billboard’s Global 200 Chart and Global excl. the US Chart for four weeks in a row. The EP sold over 400,000 copies in the first week and set a record for a debut album from a K-pop girl group.
TWS to return in June: report
TWS will bring out a new album in June, according to a local media report on Friday.
Agency Pledis Entertainment confirmed that it is gearing up for a return, adding that TWS will unveil a pre-release early next month.
Earlier this month, the bandmates were spotted in Hong Kong before a picture of them standing together surfaced online.
The band of six debuted in January with the EP “Sparkling Blue,” and the focus track “Plot Twist” topped a series of major music charts at home. The debut EP sold more than 500,000 units and the single has stayed strong on the charts after three months.
Lucy to go live in Tokyo next week
Four-man band Lucy will perform in Tokyo on Monday to a sold-out crowd, according to agency Mystic Story on Friday.
It is the band's first standalone gig in the city and is part of its first international tour “Written by Flower” which began in Seoul in March. The four members visited Macau and Taipei, and the Tokyo gig will be the last of the Asian leg of the tour. They will fly over to Toronto later this month and hop around 19 more cities in North America.
The band debuted in 2020 with the single “Dear.” and will release its first vinyl album “Chapter of Youth” on May 8 to mark the fourth anniversary of its debut. The album will consist of 10 tracks including “Flowering,” which fronted its debut single album and is climbing back up music charts recently.
