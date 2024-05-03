Dance drama 'Modern Jeongdong' travels back to early 1900s

In the 1920s, a "modern breeze" swept through Gyeongseong, as today's Seoul was called during the Japanese colonial period.

Leading this movement were Korean women who earned the moniker "modern girls" for embracing Western attire, wearing suits and high heels and adopting progressive thinking.

Breathing life into the bygone streets of Jeongdong, where this modern wind first stirred, is the National Jeongdong Theater with its latest dance drama, "Modern Jeongdong."

The narrative follows Yu Yeong, a figure from 2024, as she slips a century into the past to Jeongdong, encountering modern girls of that era, Hwa-seon and Yeon-sil.

"While the colonial era had its shadows, it was also a period of diverse changes. Jeongdong stands as a testament to the rich tapestry of history and culture that defined the modern era," said artistic director Choung Soung-sook during a press conference held Thursday.