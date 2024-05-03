East German commissioner calls on S. Korea to seize unexpected opportunities for unification

Carsten Schneider, commissioner for Eastern Germany, speaks to the media at the Seoul Government Complex on Friday. (Yonhap)

Eastern Germany Commissioner Carsten Schneider on Friday emphasized the paramount importance of South Korean leadership steadfastly pursuing the goal of unification and remaining vigilant in monitoring the North Korean situation, in order to capitalize on any unforeseen opportunity for achieving unity on the Korean Peninsula.

Schneider said that certain events unfold not by random chance, but rather at unforeseeable moments, reflecting on world history, after being asked about the feasibility of unification on the Korean Peninsula amid North Korea's shift in policy.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in January defined inter-Korean relations as "hostile" and "belligerent," departing from the previous description as consanguineous or homogeneous. Kim also ordered that practical measures be taken to completely eliminate the remnants of the bygone era that symbolized "reunification," "reconciliation" and "fellow countrymen."

"When looking at world history, some cases do not happen by chance, but they occur at a time that cannot be predetermined," Schneider told reporters in German after meeting with South Korean Unification Minister Kim Yung-ho in Seoul.

Schneider illustrated this point by referencing the unexpected fall of the Berlin Wall in November 1989, followed by the celebration of reunification on Oct. 3 of the subsequent year -- events that had seemed improbable just months earlier.

"The most important thing is whether to seize the opportunity and exercise political leadership. And to seize this opportunity, (South Korea) must pay attention to the situation of the people in North Korea, and must have the sense that it wants to achieve the goal of unity."

Schneider also emphasized the imperative of a "steadfast pursuit of the goal of reunification" to achieve that end.