Samsung chief returns from Europe after meeting with Pope, business leaders

Pope Francis (left) shakes hands with Samsung Electronics Chairman Lee Jae-yong during a visit to the Apostolic Palace in Vatican City on April 27. (Yonhap)

Samsung Electronics Chairman Lee Jae-yong returned to Seoul on Friday after his trip to Europe, where he made a surprise visit to Vatican City to meet with Pope Francis, and met with business counterparts for cooperation.

During the 10-day trip, Lee traveled to Germany, France and Italy, and checked on the company's business operations there.

“The spring has come,” he told reporters without further explanation, upon his arrival at the Seoul Gimpo Business Aviation Center. He did not answer other questions asking details about his trip.

According to industry sources, Lee met with Pope Francis in the Vatican for the first time on April 27. The meeting was contrived by Cardinal You Heung-sik, the fourth South Korean to be appointed to the position, who has served as the Prefect of the Dicastery for the Clergy since 2021.