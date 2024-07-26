Samsung may supply advanced image sensors for Apple: analyst

Samsung Electronics may supply its advanced camera sensors for Apple, ending Sony’s longstanding rein as an exclusive supplier to the global tech giant, according to a supply chain analyst.

According to Ming-Chi Kuo, a supply chain analyst at TF International Securities, Samsung is expected to “begin shipping its 1/2.6-inch 48MP ultra-wide CMOS image censors (CIS) as early as 2026.”

“To this end, Samsung has established a dedicated team to serve Apple” the analyst wrote on social media platform X.

Image sensors are advanced products that contribute to higher smartphone camera quality and performance, acting like human’s retina.

The high-value-added product market is currently led by Japan’s Sony, which took 55 percent of the market share in 2023. Samsung ranks second with a 20 percent share. Apple’s orders take up a large portion of the market.

Samsung did not confirm the report, saying it cannot reveal client information.

In 2022, Apple CEO Tim Cook revealed that Sony had been its iPhone camera supplier for over 10 years, in a rare announcement. Past reports suggest Sony supplied sensors for iPhone 6 and iPhone 8.

It is speculated that Apple has been looking for a new supplier after Sony failed to provide its products on time for iPhone 15, which was released last year.

If Samsung’s 48-megapixel camera sensor is adopted as the rumor, it could be seen as an upgrade, considering the iPhone 15 Pro uses a 12 MP ultrawide camera.

Samsung introduced the industry’s first 200 MP image sensor in 2021, and has been actively expanding its presence in the advanced tech market.

In June, Samsung announced three new mobile image sensors designed for smartphones' main and subcameras, including the Isocell HP9, the industry’s first 200-MP telephoto sensor that significantly enhances light-gathering capability for more vivid color reproduction.

Market tracker TSR predicted the annual growth rate in volume for the 1/1.4-inch optical format image sensor market would be 66.3 percent from 2020 to 2027. In terms of revenue, the annual growth rate is forecast at 54.4 percent.