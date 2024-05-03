B-Robotics teams up with Hanwha Robotics for restaurant automation

B-Robotics CEO Kim Min-soo (right) and Hanwha Robotics CEO Seo Jong-hwi pose for a photo, with the Baemin Robot S in the center, during a signing event on Thursday. (B-Robotics)

B-Robotics, a subsidiary of the delivery app Baemin's operator Woowa Brothers, said Friday it has signed a memorandum of agreement with Hanwha Robotics to strengthen its focus on the restaurant automation market.

The signing ceremony was held at B-Robotics' headquarters in Seoul on Thursday with B-Robotics CEO Kim Min-soo and Hanwha Robotics CEO Seo Jong-hwi in attendance.

Under the agreement, B-Robotics and Hanwha Robotics will establish a joint strategy for further developing restaurant automation solutions by leveraging their respective expertise in robot-based automation, including serving robots, collaborative robots and cooking robots, which are emerging as viable options to replace simple, repetitive tasks in the restaurant industry.

The agreement also includes various collaborative efforts such as enhancing service quality, showcasing jointly developed products and supporting each other's field demonstrations.

"Through our partnership with Hanwha Robotics, we aim to offer a wider range of automation solutions, including cooking robots, to create a more convenient working environment for everyone," said B-Robotics CEO Kim Min-soo.

Initially established under Woowa Brothers, B-Robotics became a separate subsidiary specializing in serving robot rentals in February 2023.

Currently, over 3,100 units of B-Robotics' flagship product, the Baemin Robot S -- a serving robot capable of carrying up to four trays and moving at a maximum speed of 1.2 meters per second -- are in operation at over 2,000 restaurants in Korea.

As part of its marketing initiatives, B-Robotics launched a promotional event last month, offering its serving-robot rental service at a discounted price, now available at around 9,000 won ($6.6) per day.

Hanwha Robotics, a subsidiary of the Hanwha Group, specializes in various collaborative robots, including wine-serving robots and barista robots, following its initial commercialization of such products in 2017.