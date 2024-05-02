[Around the hotels] Promotions and packages

Grand Hyatt Seoul unveils driving program for kids

Grand Hyatt Seoul, located in Yongsan, central Seoul, is offering a new kids program “Hi Little Hyatt” to celebrate the upcoming Children’s Day.

Children’s Day, which falls on May 5, is usually celebrated by parents taking their kids to enjoy a special treat.

From May 5 to 7, “Hi Little Hyatt” allows children under six to ride the electric vehicles along the driving experience zone and head to the hotel’s entrance.

Those who complete the course will be awarded with churros and ice cream.

The driving experience zone will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Reservations can be made on the hotel’s GL floor.

For more information, call Grand Hyatt Seoul at (02) 797-1234.

Sheraton Grand Incheon Hotel unveils new food promotion

Sheraton Grand Incheon Hotel, located in Incheon’s Songdo-dong, presents the “Taste of Gourmet Season” promotion highlighting spring-themed dishes.

Seasoned webfoot octopus, sea squirt bibimbap and abalone “sotbap” – rice with various toppings on top cooked in individual pots typically made of stone or stainless steel -- are among the dishes available.

The hotel also offers eight dishes for children, including chocolate fondue and lasagna.

The special offer runs through May 31 at the hotel’s Feast Restaurant. It is priced at 95,000 won and 115,000 won for weekday lunch and dinner, respectively.

“Taste of Gourmet Season” costs 145,000 won on weekends.

For more information and reservations, call (032) 835-1000.

The Plaza celebrates ‘Family Month’ with kids program

Hanwha Resorts' The Plaza, located in Jung-gu, central Seoul, will offer a new program for children, “Happy Kid’s Moment,” through June 9.

The upcoming promotion includes a one-night stay in either a deluxe room or premier suite, a coloring book and colored pencil set, paper toys and desserts from Boulangerie, the hotel's bakery and cafe.

Priced from 360,000 won, the package can be reserved until June 7.

For more information and reservations, call (02) 771-2200.

WE Hotel presents free breakfast buffet on Children’s Day

WE Hotel, a premium health resort located in Seogwipo, Jeju Island, is offering a free breakfast buffet for children under eight on May 5.

Celebrating this year’s Children’s Day, the hotel serves healthy breakfast for its guests, featuring detox water, vitamin juice and more.

The chef also presents six to seven seasonal food dishes with ingredients that help child brain development and health, including turmeric, onion, blue-backed fishes and berries.

The breakfast buffet is available from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m.

For more information and reservations, call WE Hotel at (064) 730-1271.

Four Seasons Hotel Seoul unveils new summer delicacy

The Four Seasons Hotel Seoul, located in Jongno-gu, central Seoul, will serve three types of iced dessert “bingsu” featuring Jeju apple mango, red bean and green tea.

Bingsu is a national summer delicacy made with shaved ice, milk and condensed milk, and is often topped with sweetened red beans or fruits.

The dessert will be available every day from May 1 to Sept. 30 at the lobby lounge.

While the apple mango pavlova bingsu costs 126,000 won, both red bean bingsu and green tea bingsu are priced at 78,000 won.

For more information and reservations, call (02) 6388-5500.