(585) 7월 시행 예정인 단기 ‘기후동행카드’ 5일권의 가격은?By Kan Hyeong-woo
Published : May 20, 2024 - 11:17
진행자: 간형우, Ali Abbot
Seoul transit pass for travelers to be available starting July
기사 요약: 서울시, 오는 7월 중 기후동행카드 단기권인 '관광권'을 출시해 내·외국인 관광객들에게 맞춤형 서비스를 제공할 계획
[1] Seoul's all-inclusive transit pass, the "Climate Card," will soon be available for short-term use by visitors to Korea starting in July, the Seoul Metropolitan Government said Sunday.
*inclusive: 포함된
*term: 용어, 기간
[2] The city's initiative to introduce a short-term pass, available for one, two, three, five, and seven days, is geared towards enhancing the user experience through its affordable pricing.
*initiative: 계획, 진취성, 자주성
*be geared towards: ~에 맞게 맞춰지다
*enhance: 향상시키다
*affordable: 감당할 수 있는
[3] City officials explained that the pass is estimated to cost around 20,000 won ($15) for a five-day duration.
*estimate: 추정하다, 추산하다
*duration: 기간, 지속
[4] This presents a more cost-effective option compared to the cash-only daily pass provided by Tmoney for foreign tourists, which is priced at 15,000 won for one day, including a 5,000 won deposit with a 500 won service fee.
*cost-effective: 비용 효율이 높은, 가성비가 좋은
기사 원문: https://www.koreaherald.com/view.php?ud=20240512050050
-
hwkan@heraldcorp.com
-
