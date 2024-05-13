Home

    [KH Explains] Why Korea's so tough on short selling

    [News Focus] Mystery deepens after hundreds of cat deaths in S. Korea

    [Weekender] Geeks have never been so chic in Korea

    NewJeans members submit petitions over court injunction in Hybe-Ador conflict

    ‘Kim desperately wanted to denuclearize,’ Moon writes in memoirs

    Actors involved in past controversies return first via streaming service originals

    N. Korea slams US subcritical nuclear test, vows measures to bolster nuclear deterrence

    S. Korea's exports of instant noodles surpass $100m for 1st time in April: data

    Korea set to finalize medical school expansion plans

    Seoul City to open 'hotel' on river bridge

소아쌤

(585) 7월 시행 예정인 단기 ‘기후동행카드’ 5일권의 가격은?

By Kan Hyeong-woo

Published : May 20, 2024 - 11:17

A person passes through the turnstiles at a subway station in Seoul, April 15. (Yonhap) A person passes through the turnstiles at a subway station in Seoul, April 15. (Yonhap)

진행자: 간형우, Ali Abbot

Seoul transit pass for travelers to be available starting July

기사 요약: 서울시, 오는 7월 중 기후동행카드 단기권인 '관광권'을 출시해 내·외국인 관광객들에게 맞춤형 서비스를 제공할 계획

[1] Seoul's all-inclusive transit pass, the "Climate Card," will soon be available for short-term use by visitors to Korea starting in July, the Seoul Metropolitan Government said Sunday.

*inclusive: 포함된

*term: 용어, 기간

[2] The city's initiative to introduce a short-term pass, available for one, two, three, five, and seven days, is geared towards enhancing the user experience through its affordable pricing.

*initiative: 계획, 진취성, 자주성

*be geared towards: ~에 맞게 맞춰지다

*enhance: 향상시키다

*affordable: 감당할 수 있는

[3] City officials explained that the pass is estimated to cost around 20,000 won ($15) for a five-day duration.

*estimate: 추정하다, 추산하다

*duration: 기간, 지속

[4] This presents a more cost-effective option compared to the cash-only daily pass provided by Tmoney for foreign tourists, which is priced at 15,000 won for one day, including a 5,000 won deposit with a 500 won service fee.

*cost-effective: 비용 효율이 높은, 가성비가 좋은

기사 원문: https://www.koreaherald.com/view.php?ud=20240512050050

