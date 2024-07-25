[Herald Interview] 'Lamborghini will always have steering wheel'

Automakers around the world are racing to develop advanced technology in autonomous driving and battery-powered vehicles. But for Italian luxury supercar brand Lamborghini, those are not the main concerns.

“Lamborghini will always have a steering wheel in the cars,” said Stephan Winkelmann, CEO of Automobili Lamborghini in a video interview with a group of Korean reporters after the opening ceremony of Lamborghini Bundang in Gyeonggi Province, the brand’s newest showroom in the country and the first outside Seoul, on Wednesday.

“We might have assisted driving for heavy traffic, but Lamborghini will always have a steering wheel in the car because it’s about enjoying the drive and being a skilled driver.”

Lamborghini unveiled the Urus SE -- the brand’s first plug-in hybrid sport utility vehicle -- for the first time in Korea on the previous day. The automaker held the world premiere of the hybrid SUV at the Beijing International Auto Show in April.

“About electrification, for a super sports car company, this period of time is not an evolution anymore,” said Winkelmann.

“It’s a very revolutionary process and we have a clear strategy. We said we don’t need to be the first ones to do those types of things. The electrification is going in having all the cars plug-in hybrids. First the Revuelto, then the Urus and later this year we will also have the Huracan.”

The Lamborghini CEO underlined that the direction is simple and clear, as the brand looks to deliver supercars with more performance and less carbon dioxide emissions.

“The next step: a full electrification. We will split the lineup in two. We will continue with the supercars going hybrid as long as possible. And for the fourth model and the Urus’ next generation will be the cars, which will be fully electric,” he said, referring to the fourth model, the Lamborghini Lanzador, its first all-electric vehicle slated to be produced in 2028.

“So for more daily usable cars, we think that they are more likely to be accepted as fully electric cars. And I speak about the end of this decade or the beginning of the next decade so we have enough time to prepare and show our customers that fully electric cars can be really emotional.”