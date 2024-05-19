Seoul City to open world's first 'hotel' on river bridge

Most Popular
-
1
Jimin of BTS, actor Song Da-eun suspected to be dating, again
-
2
What's next for the government's push in quota hike?
-
3
Woman falls to death from acquaintance's home after exhibiting ‘unexplained' behaviors
-
4
‘Malice should not undermine the system, social order,’ says Hybe's Bang
-
5
N. Korea says it test-fired tactical ballistic missile with new guidance technology
-
6
[Weekender] Geeks have never been so chic in Korea
-
7
NewJeans members submit petitions over court injunction in Hybe-Ador conflict
-
8
Teens banned from entering, working at 'hold 'em' pubs, cafes
-
9
S. Korea's exports of instant noodles surpass $100m for 1st time in April: data
-
10
[Herald Interview] Byun Yo-han's 'unlikable' character is result of calculated acting
Seoul City to open world's first 'hotel' on river bridgeBy Son Ji-hyoung
Published : May 19, 2024 - 15:21
The Seoul Metropolitan Government on Sunday unveiled plans to open a detached, private lodging facility on a bridge of Han River that will offer guests stunning views of the river and city skyline through its windows.
According to the municipal government, the planned structure, referred to as a "scenic hotel," is slated to open in July and will claim the title of the world's first lodging facility built on a river bridge.
Inside the self-contained structure, which used to be a coffee shop called "Nodeul Jiknyeo Cafe" and has now been refurbished, there will be a 144 square-meter suite with Han River views through five glass walls in the living room, bedroom and ceiling. The structure lies on the 840-meter-long Hangang Bridge, which runs over the Nodeulseom artificial islet.
The municipal government plans to make the accommodation service available to the public on July 16. The Seoul government will offer a group of citizens a free night's stay there on May 28. The group will be selected from applicants who submit their personal stories through Wednesday.
According to the municipal government, bookings will be made available starting July 17 through the US-based accommodation platform, Airbnb. Per night, the accommodation will cost between 340,000 won ($250) and 500,000 won, the government added. Airbnb also carried out the interior design of the facility.
More from Headlines
-
S. Korea's exports of instant noodles surpass $100m for 1st time in April
-
Korea set to finalize medical school expansion plans
-
Yoon, first lady celebrate return of Buddhist relics from US after century