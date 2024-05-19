Seoul City to open world's first 'hotel' on river bridge

A rendered image of a lodging facility on the Hangang Bridge, which is set to open in July (Courtesy of the Seoul Metropolitan Government)

The Seoul Metropolitan Government on Sunday unveiled plans to open a detached, private lodging facility on a bridge of Han River that will offer guests stunning views of the river and city skyline through its windows.

According to the municipal government, the planned structure, referred to as a "scenic hotel," is slated to open in July and will claim the title of the world's first lodging facility built on a river bridge.

Inside the self-contained structure, which used to be a coffee shop called "Nodeul Jiknyeo Cafe" and has now been refurbished, there will be a 144 square-meter suite with Han River views through five glass walls in the living room, bedroom and ceiling. The structure lies on the 840-meter-long Hangang Bridge, which runs over the Nodeulseom artificial islet.