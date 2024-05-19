[Graphic News] Increase of multiple jobholders in Korea

Data from Statistics Korea has shown that the number of multiple jobholders, who engage in one or more side jobs, is rapidly increasing, particularly among the younger generations and those in their 40s.

For the first quarter of this year, the number of employed individuals who have engaged in side jobs increased by 22.4 percent (101,000) compared to the same quarter last year, reaching a total of 552,000 people.

Although multiple jobholders in the workforce are not yet prominent, the growth trend is steep. The proportion of side jobholders among all employed individuals, which was 1.34 percent in the first quarter of 2019, reached close to 2 percent last year.

By age group, those in their 60s were the highest at 194,000, followed by those in their 50s (118,000), and 40s (115,000).