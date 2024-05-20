N. Korea showcases fireworks modeled after Hwaseong-17 ICBM

Most Popular
-
1
[KH Explains] Why Korea's so tough on short selling
-
2
[News Focus] Mystery deepens after hundreds of cat deaths in S. Korea
-
3
[Weekender] Geeks have never been so chic in Korea
-
4
NewJeans members submit petitions over court injunction in Hybe-Ador conflict
-
5
‘Kim desperately wanted to denuclearize,’ Moon writes in memoirs
-
6
Actors involved in past controversies return first via streaming service originals
-
7
N. Korea slams US subcritical nuclear test, vows measures to bolster nuclear deterrence
-
8
S. Korea's exports of instant noodles surpass $100m for 1st time in April: data
-
9
Korea set to finalize medical school expansion plans
-
10
Seoul City to open 'hotel' on river bridge
N. Korea showcases fireworks modeled after Hwaseong-17 ICBMBy Yonhap
Published : May 20, 2024 - 10:51
Fireworks modeled after North Korea's largest intercontinental ballistic missile have become available for purchase, in what observers say is another point of pride for the reclusive regime.
On Sunday, North Korea's state-run Korean Central TV showed footage of fireworks shaped like the Hwasong-17 ICBM displayed on shelves at a toy store in Pyongyang, alongside other children's toys.
The Hwasong-17, referred to by observers as the "monster missile," is significantly improved compared with its predecessor, the Hwasong-15. It has an estimated range of about 15,000 kilometers, long enough to reach the US mainland.
North Korea test-fired the Hwasong-17 in February, March, May and November of 2022, as well as in March 2023.
Previously, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's wife, Ri Sol-ju, was seen wearing a necklace shaped like an ICBM during a banquet celebrating the 75th anniversary of the Korean People's Army in Pyongyang last February.
Other items and models replicating the Hwasong-17 ICBM have been previously displayed at events, such as a celebratory exhibition marking the birthday of North Korea's late founder, Kim Il-sung, on April 15.
Observers say that North Korea's production and intentional display of various products inspired by the Hwasong-17 can be interpreted as the country feeling a great sense of pride in the success of the ICBM launch. (Yonhap)
More from Headlines
-
Iran's president, foreign minister and others found dead at helicopter crash site, state media says
-
Govt. calls for junior doctors to return to hospitals by Monday
-
Mystery deepens after hundreds of cat deaths in S. Korea