N. Korea showcases fireworks modeled after Hwaseong-17 ICBM

Fireworks shaped like the Hwasong-17 ICBM are displayed on the shelves of a toy store in Pyongyang, alongside other children's toys. (KCNA)

Fireworks modeled after North Korea's largest intercontinental ballistic missile have become available for purchase, in what observers say is another point of pride for the reclusive regime.

On Sunday, North Korea's state-run Korean Central TV showed footage of fireworks shaped like the Hwasong-17 ICBM displayed on shelves at a toy store in Pyongyang, alongside other children's toys.

The Hwasong-17, referred to by observers as the "monster missile," is significantly improved compared with its predecessor, the Hwasong-15. It has an estimated range of about 15,000 kilometers, long enough to reach the US mainland.

North Korea test-fired the Hwasong-17 in February, March, May and November of 2022, as well as in March 2023.

Previously, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's wife, Ri Sol-ju, was seen wearing a necklace shaped like an ICBM during a banquet celebrating the 75th anniversary of the Korean People's Army in Pyongyang last February.

Other items and models replicating the Hwasong-17 ICBM have been previously displayed at events, such as a celebratory exhibition marking the birthday of North Korea's late founder, Kim Il-sung, on April 15.

Observers say that North Korea's production and intentional display of various products inspired by the Hwasong-17 can be interpreted as the country feeling a great sense of pride in the success of the ICBM launch. (Yonhap)