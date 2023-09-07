[Well-curated] Hop on over to high-end stationery store, Hangang dog pool and DDP new media exhibit

Visitors check out various stationery supplies displayed at Point of View on Sept. 1. (Lee Si-jin/The Korea Herald) Visitors check out various stationery supplies displayed at Point of View on Sept. 1. (Lee Si-jin/The Korea Herald)

Point of View The Hyundai Seoul, the biggest department store in Seoul, has everything there is for anyone to spend their precious weekend. Visitors can enjoy almost 13 football fields filled with with sports facilities, contemporary retail, luxury brands, restaurants, an in-door garden and more. And of course, the department store offers a cool summer getaway with abundant air conditioning. For those who prefer to hand-write things on paper, stationery shop Point of View is one of the must-visit places among all the shops in the Hyundai Seoul. Located on the second basement floor next to the main escalator, Point of View welcomes writers with warm orange lights and dark brown wooden furniture. Ranging from notebooks to fountain pens and ink, elegantly displayed items will pique the interest of journal enthusiasts. The shop is filled with colorful stationery supplies, including pens, erasers, stylish staplers, stamps, clips, paperweights, and desk lamps.

Items are displayed in the Hyundai Seoul's Point of View in Yeongdeungpo-gu, western Seoul. (Lee Si-jin/The Korea Herald) Items are displayed in the Hyundai Seoul's Point of View in Yeongdeungpo-gu, western Seoul. (Lee Si-jin/The Korea Herald)

Visitors can freely look around the store, check out eye-catching samples of products that are displayed on the desks. Unique air freshener and fabric products, including bags and book pouches, are presented under the soft lighting as well. Though the store is not that big, looking around this writers’ paradise will take at least 20 minutes to check out everything in detail. Located in Yeongdeungpo-gu, western Seoul, the Hyundai Seoul is accessible via a short six- to eight-minute walk from Yeouido Station Exit No. 3. Point of View is open from 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

A gray poodle wearing a canine life jacket, captured at the Hangang Dog Swimming Pool in Ttukseom Hangang Park, Seoul. (Hwang Joo-young/The Korea Herald) A gray poodle wearing a canine life jacket, captured at the Hangang Dog Swimming Pool in Ttukseom Hangang Park, Seoul. (Hwang Joo-young/The Korea Herald)

Take your dog to the pool Ttukseom Hangang Park in eastern Seoul has recently opened the Hangang Dog Swimming Pool, for your pet companion. The Hangang Dog Swimming Pool is designed with a water depth of 85 centimeters, suitable for dogs of all sizes. For a comfortable experience, parasols and chairs are available. Additionally, the Hangang Dog Swimming Pool is equipped with bathing facilities, drying machines, life jackets and even changing rooms for pet owners. Owners are responsible for bringing their own dog poop bags and leashes, dog shampoo and towels. To maintain hygiene, the Hangang Dog Swimming Pool cleans and disinfects the area regularly.

A pet owner dries her puppy with a drying machine. (Hwang Joo-young/The Korea Herald) A pet owner dries her puppy with a drying machine. (Hwang Joo-young/The Korea Herald)

The Hangang Dog Swimming Pool welcomes most dogs but for safety reasons, certain breeds such as Dobermans and pit bulls are restricted from entering. Professional trainers are on-site to prevent safety accidents and may ask aggressive dogs to leave. To enter, your dog must be registered and vaccinated for rabies. Dogs in poor health or who have their periods are restricted. Small dogs under 40 centimeters can visit on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, and larger dogs on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. The Hangang Dog Swimming Pool operates daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. until Sept. 24. Admission is free. Children under 14 must be accompanied by an adult.

"Transfiguration" by Universal Everything (SUUM X) "Transfiguration" by Universal Everything (SUUM X)

Light as subject of art A new exhibition about light and perception will provide a chance to observe how contemporary artists are using recent technologies that only become readily accessible to them and what happens when light becomes the primary subject matter of art. “LUX: Poetic Resolution” follows the successful large-scale media installation exhibition, “LUX: New Wave of Contemporary Art,” in London in 2021 and is the second iteration of the LUX exhibition. LUX is taken from the Latin word for "light."

"Meadow" by DRIFT (SUUM X) "Meadow" by DRIFT (SUUM X)

The exhibition features 16 large-scale installations by 12 leading international contemporary artists and collectives, including global superstars Carsten Nicolai, Pipilotti Rist and DRIFT alongside a diverse selection of practitioners who are working at the forefront of 21st century contemporary new media art, including Je Baak, fuse* -- who are presenting work in Korea for the first time -- and Krista Kim.

"Unicolor" by Carsten Nicolai (SUUM X) "Unicolor" by Carsten Nicolai (SUUM X)