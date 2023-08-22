Gang Dong-won returns as comical exorcist in ‘Dr. Cheon and The Lost Talisman’

Gang Dong-won poses for his new film “Dr. Cheon and The Lost Talisman” during a press conference held at CGV Yongsan in Seoul on Tuesday. (CJENM)

“It was a fresh discovery to read this scenario. I liked how the film depicts an exorcist’s story in a modern, fresh, rhythmical and action-packed way,” Gang told reporters during a press conference held at CGV Yongsan in Seoul on Tuesday.

Directed by Kim Seong-sik, the film tells the story of fake exorcist Dr. Cheon (Gang) and his encounter with a strong demon. Heo Jun-ho, Lee Dong-hwi, Lee Som and Kim Jong-su also star.

Forget about Gang Dong-won as a serious seminary student Choi in “The Priests” (2015), who supports exorcism with Father Kim. In September, Gang returns with another occult flick titled “Dr. Cheon and The Lost Talisman” -- this time as a comical, fraud-committing exorcist.

In the film, Dr. Cheon runs his own YouTube channel called Haneul Cheon, where he promotes himself as a talented, superhuman exorcist. He is aided by In-bae (Lee Dong-hwi), a tech geek and assistant.

“I’ve always wanted to do a project with Gang, but it’s frustrating to see my face next to him on the monitor when acting. He was always beautiful on set, and I was enamored of him every day,” Lee said jokingly.

Heo Jun-ho stars as Beom-cheon, a demon who is against Dr. Cheon as Dr. Cheon’s new client You-kyung (Lee Som) appears with her ability to see evil spirits.

Since the film is based on traditional Korean exorcism but set in today’s time, the director said he incorporated traditional patterns and designs with CG-enhanced flames and explosions added.

The original title of the film was “Possession by Spirit,” from the webtoon of the same title, but director Kim said he has changed to a more family-friendly title as it is likely to hit local theaters right before the Chuseok holiday begins on Sept. 28.

“Our film is not specifically one genre. It encompasses comedy, action, mystery and even fantasy. I’m sure that people from all walks of life -- including the elderly, the young and foreigners -- can enjoy our film,” said Kim.

Gang has been particularly good with comedy dramas, along with a solid box office record.

Eyes are on whether his latest will be among his hits, along with comedy films “Too Beautiful to Lie” (2004), “Jeon Woo-chi: The Taoist Wizard” (2009) and “A Violent Prosecutor” (2016).

When asked whether any viral content like Gang’s silly dance moves and fashion in “A Violent Prosecutor” would be in his latest film, Gang said that there are many scenes of him getting punched in the film.

“Maybe I should have danced in this film as well,” Gang said jokingly. “Although there is no dancing, funny movements or particular fashion, if you want to see me getting punched a lot, you should come watch,” he added.

The official release date of “Dr. Cheon and The Lost Talisman” has yet to be confirmed.