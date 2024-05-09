[Box office] Movies in theaters this week

“Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes”

(US)

Opened May 8

Action/Sci-fi

Directed by Wes Ball

A young ape goes on a journey many years after the reign of Caesar, following the War for the Planet of the Apes. Now this journey, which questions everything he's been taught about the past, can determine the future for apes and humans alike.

“The Fall Guy”

(US)

Opened May 1

Action/Comedy

Directed by David Leitch

A down-and-out stuntman Colt Seavers (Ryan Gosling) is called again when the star of a mega-scale movie suddenly disappears. After arriving at set for shooting, Colt soon finds himself ensnared in a plot that is more dangerous than any stunt.

“Challengers”

(US)

Opened April 24

Sports/Romance

Directed by Luca Guadagnino

Tennis player-turned-coach Tashi successfully makes her husband a world-famous champion. But tension soon surfaces in the couple as her ex-boyfriend Patrick, who is also her husband's former best friend, appears on the tennis court.

“The Roundup: Punishment”

(South Korea)

Opened April 24

Crime/Action

Directed by Heo Myung-haeng

Detective Ma Seok-do (Ma Dong-seok) uncovers a connection between a drug trafficking app’s developer and an illegal casino cartel, which is all under the control of an alliance of Former special forces agent Chang-gi (Kim Moo-yul) and genius IT CEO Dong-chul (Lee Dong-hwi).