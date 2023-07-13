[Well-curated] Night of new Korean sounds, roller skating away stress and inflated sculptures

Last year's Yeo Woo Rock festival held at the National Theater of Korea in Seoul. (National Theater of Korea)

The mesmerizing sounds of traditional Korean musical instruments mingled with various visual arts, special effects and modern instruments will entertain audiences at the 2023 Yeo Woo Rock festival running through July 22 at the National Theater of Korea in central Seoul. As part of the festivities, the theater is holding an outdoor event called Yeo Woo Ya on July 15, from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., at the theater's Cultural Plaza. To boost the lively atmosphere, rising young traditional Korean music artists will stage an opening concert starting 7 p.m.

Traditional vocalist Shin Yu-jin (left) and zither duo Remaidus will perform at the Yeo Woo Ya festival on July 15. (National Theater of Korea)

Shin Yu-jin, who is a "sorikkun" (traditional vocalist), is well-known for her versatility, performing across genres from pop to musical numbers. As a member of Leenalchi, a band that pursues its identity by blending contemporary pop music styles into traditional pansori, she sang ‘Tiger is Coming," which garnered much attention on YouTube. Remaidus is a duo of geomungo player Kim Min-young and gayageum player Park Ji-hyun. In an effort to reinterpret traditional music, Kim and Park adopt improvisation and strive to develop fresh tones and styles. The Yeo Woo Ya festival will also offer non-musical attractions such as crafting bracelets and key rings. Food trucks will be at hand as well as caricaturists, making for a festive evening out. Arrive early to enjoy free beer. Starting at 6 p.m., a beer tasting for the first 500 visitors will be held in collaboration with Vaneheim Brewery, a craft beer brewer who has won a total of 13 awards at various international beer contests. The Yeo Woo Ya festival is free of charge.

People roller skate at a local roller skate rink in Seoul. (Hwang Dong-hee/The Korea Herald)

Let your spirit soar and good times roll With the frequent downpours we’ve been having lately, why not take a nostalgic trip down memory lane in a cool indoor setting? Roller skating offers something for everyone, whether you're an experienced skater or a novice. Strap on your skates, and you'll be transported back to a carefree era, reliving the joyous memories of your childhood. The vibrant music fills the air with the latest K-pop tunes, while disco lights dance around. Time will seem to fly as you energetically slide across the floor. And for those who have yet to experience the thrill of gliding on wheels, it's never too late to start. Most roller rinks provide practice areas for beginners. With a little perseverance and practice, you'll soon find yourself gliding smoothly across the floor.

People roller skate at a local roller skate rink in Seoul. (Hwang Dong-hee/The Korea Herald)

Located near Sillim Station on Subway Line No. 2, Roller Pang Pang exudes the retro vibe that is on trend with people of all ages. It is open from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on weekdays, and 10 a.m. to midnight on Fridays and Saturdays. Admission fees are 14,000 won for adults and 13,000 won for children on weekdays, which entitle you to all day access. You have the option of exchanging the shoes you're wearing for roller skates, and you're welcome to bring your own roller skates. Roller skates, helmet and protective gear rentals are included in the admission fee. For a less crowded environment for practice, weekdays are recommended.

An installation view of "A I R Mass" at Avenuel Art Hall in Songpa-gu, Seoul (Lotte Gallery)

Art, beaded ice cream at Lotte World Tower If you are looking to stay dry indoors over the rainy season and do something fun, consider a visit to Lotte World Tower, where you can enjoy art and ice cream. Artist Gwon O-sang’s solo exhibition running at Lotte Gallery’s Avenuel Art Hall located on the sixth floor of the 123-story skyscraper. The artist’s works are the result of his agony over sculpture – what is the future of sculpture? The exhibition “A I R Mass” shows some 18 works Gwon, featuring the artist’s newly created “air mass” series of large-scale inflated sculptures. Paying homage to British sculptor Henry Moore, the artist has filled the gallery with six-meter-wide and three-meter-tall inflated sculptures inspired by Moore’s bronze sculptures.

A Goosles pop-up store at Lotte World Tower in Seoul (Park Yuna/The Korea Herald)