LA-based artist Steven Harrigton introduced in Korea at Amorepacific Museum of Art

An installation view of “Steven Harrington: Stay Mello" at the Amorepacific Museum of Art in Seoul (Courtesy of the museum, Steven Harrington) An installation view of “Steven Harrington: Stay Mello" at the Amorepacific Museum of Art in Seoul (Courtesy of the museum, Steven Harrington)

Los Angeles-based artist Steven Harrigton’s vibrant and colorful paintings will entertain visitors who want to take a break from their daily routine. The artist's first solo museum exhibition is currently on show at the Amorepacific Museum of Art in Seoul. The exhibition, titled “Steven Harrington: Stay Mello,” offers a comprehensive view of works infused with the landscapes and culture of California. The recurring appearance of characters like “Mello,” symbolizing the subconscious, and "Lulu," inspired by palm trees, marks a distinctive feature of his work.

An installation view of “Steven Harrington: Stay Mello" at the Amorepacific Museum of Art in Seoul (Courtesy of the museum, Steven Harrington) An installation view of “Steven Harrington: Stay Mello" at the Amorepacific Museum of Art in Seoul (Courtesy of the museum, Steven Harrington)

A large site-specific sculpture of Mello, created for the exhibition, welcomes visitors to the museum. The character is also known as the artist's alter ego. The name "Mello" is based on the word "mellow," reflecting a mood or atmosphere of relaxation. Among the paintings is the "Stop to Smell the Flowers” series which features a variety of flowers surrounding the character “Mello.” The exhibition brings together some 160 pieces of works by the artist including paintings, drawings and design products he collaborated on with global brands such as Nike, Moncler, UNIQLO and Ikea. Although the paintings appear bright and delightful, some may find them quite serious. The artist embodies his contemplation on his lifelong exploration of climate, nature and subconsciousness, according to the museum.

"Stop to Smell the Flowers No. 5" by Steven Harrington (Courtesy of the artist) "Stop to Smell the Flowers No. 5" by Steven Harrington (Courtesy of the artist)