Thief arrested after allegedly extorting drunk victims

A man suspected of stealing money from drunk people by using their fingerprints to unlock their phones has been apprehended, police said Thursday.

The suspect in his 30s is accused of luring inebriated people into secluded areas without surveillance cameras to extort a total of 55 million won ($42,184) in the Gangnam area. Over 11 instances of the crime were reported from July 2022 until last month. He is also suspected of blackmailing the victims who have no recollection of the event afterwards, by lying that they tripped his pregnant wife.

The man is being charged with fraud with the use of a computer, larceny, robbery and extortion.