Giants' Lee Jung-hoo lands on injured list with dislocated shoulder

San Francisco Giants' Jung Hoo Lee takes off his batting helmet after flying out against Colorado Rockies relief pitcher Anthony Molina to end the top of the sixth inning of a baseball game on Wednesday in Denver. (AP-Yonhap)

The San Francisco Giants' South Korean rookie Lee Jung-hoo has landed on the 10-day injured list with a dislocated left shoulder.

The Giants placed Lee on the sidelines Monday, a day after Lee crashed into the center-field wall at Oracle Park in San Francisco while trying to make a grab during the Giants' game against the Cincinnati Reds.

Lee crumpled to the ground and immediately grabbed his left shoulder. A few minutes later, the Giants' head athletic trainer, Dave Groeschner, escorted Lee off the field while holding the player's left arm steady.

Lee is the seventh Giants position player to land on the IL over the past week. Prior to Sunday's action, Lee had missed three games after fouling a ball off his left foot last Wednesday.

Lee is batting .262/.310/.331 with two home runs, eight RBIs and two steals in 37 games, and has made some highlight-reel plays in center field. Through Sunday's game, Lee ranked second on the Giants with 38 hits.

The 25-year-old signed a six-year, $113 million contract with the Giants last December, after seven successful seasons with the Kiwoom Heroes in the Korea Baseball Organization.

In 2022, Lee was voted the league MVP. Among all KBO players with at least 3,000 plate appearances, Lee owns the highest lifetime batting average with .340. (Yonhap)