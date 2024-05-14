Home

The Korea Herald

Latest news

Most Popular

  1. 1

    Controversy rekindled over when to name criminals, suspects

    Controversy rekindled over when to name criminals, suspects
  2. 2

    Hybe-Ador CEO conflict gets messier

    Hybe-Ador CEO conflict gets messier
  3. 3

    Battery makers ramp up efforts to diversify graphite supply chain

    Battery makers ramp up efforts to diversify graphite supply chain
  4. 4

    [KH Explains] Hyundai Motor’s plan for new landmark keeps hitting bumps

    [KH Explains] Hyundai Motor’s plan for new landmark keeps hitting bumps
  5. 5

    Prosecutors to summon pastor who allegedly gave Dior bag to first lady

    Prosecutors to summon pastor who allegedly gave Dior bag to first lady
  1. 6

    Seoul vows action over Naver's Line, Yahoo dispute

    Seoul vows action over Naver's Line, Yahoo dispute
  2. 7

    ‘Monk’ DJ spreading Buddhism goes global

    ‘Monk’ DJ spreading Buddhism goes global
  3. 8

    [LLG] Unseen inheritance: Trauma of transnational adoption 'trickles down' to adoptees' children

    [LLG] Unseen inheritance: Trauma of transnational adoption 'trickles down' to adoptees' children
  4. 9

    Court's ruling set to shape path of medical school expansion

    Court's ruling set to shape path of medical school expansion
  5. 10

    Loans of self-employed swell 50% in four years

    Loans of self-employed swell 50% in four years
소아쌤

Giants' Lee Jung-hoo lands on injured list with dislocated shoulder

By Yonhap

Published : May 14, 2024 - 09:47

    • Link copied

San Francisco Giants' Jung Hoo Lee takes off his batting helmet after flying out against Colorado Rockies relief pitcher Anthony Molina to end the top of the sixth inning of a baseball game on Wednesday in Denver. (AP-Yonhap) San Francisco Giants' Jung Hoo Lee takes off his batting helmet after flying out against Colorado Rockies relief pitcher Anthony Molina to end the top of the sixth inning of a baseball game on Wednesday in Denver. (AP-Yonhap)

The San Francisco Giants' South Korean rookie Lee Jung-hoo has landed on the 10-day injured list with a dislocated left shoulder.

The Giants placed Lee on the sidelines Monday, a day after Lee crashed into the center-field wall at Oracle Park in San Francisco while trying to make a grab during the Giants' game against the Cincinnati Reds.

Lee crumpled to the ground and immediately grabbed his left shoulder. A few minutes later, the Giants' head athletic trainer, Dave Groeschner, escorted Lee off the field while holding the player's left arm steady.

Lee is the seventh Giants position player to land on the IL over the past week. Prior to Sunday's action, Lee had missed three games after fouling a ball off his left foot last Wednesday.

Lee is batting .262/.310/.331 with two home runs, eight RBIs and two steals in 37 games, and has made some highlight-reel plays in center field. Through Sunday's game, Lee ranked second on the Giants with 38 hits.

The 25-year-old signed a six-year, $113 million contract with the Giants last December, after seven successful seasons with the Kiwoom Heroes in the Korea Baseball Organization.

In 2022, Lee was voted the league MVP. Among all KBO players with at least 3,000 plate appearances, Lee owns the highest lifetime batting average with .340. (Yonhap)

More from Headlines